ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ask the Hammer: What Happens when Minor Children Inherit Retirement Accounts?

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eplqg_0h3PodQ200

In this week's Ask the Hammer, a reader asks the question:

“I’m a divorced individual and I’ve named my two minor children as the beneficiaries of my retirement account. If something happens to me, does that mean that they need to take out all the money from my retirement account within 10 years?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss when the 10-year rule goes into effect after the passage of the SECURE Act. They also explore other options for beneficiaries who happen to be minors, including holding assets in a trust and what taxes one may expect as a result.

Lastly, the pair also explain how Uniform Transfer to Minors Act accounts (UTMA) can be utilized.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader's question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated when she thanks a man for offering to pay for her lunch and learns that's not what he said at all

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked long hours at a liquor store and occasionally treated myself to lunch, which I'd order from the pizza shop next door. I didn't get an actual break where I could leave the building. So I'd phone the pizza shop and order a sandwich. Then an employee from the pizza shop would walk across the parking lot to deliver my sub and collect the payment.
The Independent

Young Black people changing their names and hair at work to ‘fit in’ with colleagues

Young Black people are changing their names at work and don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, a new study has revealed. 22 per cent of young Black people reported changing their name on a job application to improve their chances of success, according to the largest ever survey of Black Gen Z Talent in the UK conducted by recruitment marketing agency, TapIn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

9K+
Followers
790
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy