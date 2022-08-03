Hussain: Trump’s hardcore support fraying at the edges

The Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection have been fascinating for many different reasons.

One is that many Trump White House aides have come forward and testified under oath on the pivotal role Mr. Trump played in summoning the crowd of his armed supporters and urging them to march on the Capitol.

The other — and, perhaps, more important observation — is the silence of the majority of GOP elected officials in condemning the actions of Mr. Trump, whose shadow continues to loom large over a good number of Republicans, including Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House.

They both were unambiguous in blaming Mr. Trump for the insurrection. In the past two years, however, they have lost their voice of reason and now would not comment publicly on the Jan. 6 attack. They just skirt and avoid the subject.

Opinions, however, are shifting. There is softening of the rigid and uncompromising stance of Trump supporters, who believed 2020 election was stolen. To the former president’s hardcore supporters, however, it does not matter that Mr. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and his attorney general, Bill Barr, have testified that Mr. Trump lost the election. According to Steven Roberts of George Washington University, the core Trump supporters, called Make America Great Again, constitute 35 percent of the electorate.

As such, they can’t flip the election in Mr. Trump’s favor, if he were to run in 2024. But, those on the fringes, 10 to 15 percent are drifting away from him. A similar opinion was offered by two presidential scholars from Miller Center for public affairs at the University of Virginia.

According to Barbara Perry and Guian McKee, Mr. Trump’s hardcore appears stable, but it is fraying. Concomitant with that Mr. Trump’s overall support among the Republicans has eroded from 82 percent down to 50 percent.

It is amazing that soon after the assault on the Capital Republican narrative started to change notwithstanding the initial rebuke of Mr. Trump by the two top GOP leaders, as mentioned above.

To one Republican Congressman, Rep. Andrew Clyde, of Georgia, the crowd at the Capitol looked like normal tourists. There were other GOP lawmakers as well; who minimized the chaos and violence and termed the armed crowd mostly peaceful. To some, those rioters were exercising their legitimate right to protest.

While the rioters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence” at the Capitol, Mr. Trump was, according to the sworn testimony of White House aides, watching the whole sordid affair on television in the White House. He did not find it necessary to issue a statement to stop the bloodthirsty crowd.

Had it not been for the fast thinking of Mr. Pence’s Secret Service, who whisked the vice president to safety, he just might have been killed by Mr. Trump’s supporters.

Many perpetrators of the attack have been identified and tried in the courts and duly punished. But, how about the perpetrator in chief? While the case against Mr. Trump for instigating the insurrections by encouraging his armed supporters is strong, the Justice Department must decide if an airtight case could be made against him.

Legal experts are divided on the issue. To some, the case should take political realities into consideration, before taking such an unprecedented step. For others, enough evidence is already there.

In the court of public opinion, however, Mr. Trump has lost the battle. According to an ABC News/​Ipsos poll, nearly 60 percent of Americans across the political spectrum believe he should be charged with a crime for his role in the insurrection.

The select committee cannot charge Mr. Trump, but they can refer the matter to the Justice Department. Even if the committee does not refer the case, the Justice Department can charge him after conducting an investigation which, according to reports, is ongoing.

Mr. Trump has left enough wreckage, in the wake of his four years as president, to qualify as an incompetent and self-serving man.

Here are excerpts from two leading newspapers. To the liberal New York Times, ”as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.” The conservative Wall Street Journal said: “Character is revealed in a crisis, and [Vice President] Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial. Mr. Trump failed his.”

Democracy is fragile. Its very existence depends on an informed polity, respect for the democratic institutions, and the acceptance of the verdict of the people. Mr. Trump and his henchmen put his personal interests above that of the country. On Jan. 6, they came perilously close to gutting the U.S. Constitution.

S. Amjad Hussain is an emeritus professor of surgery and humanities at the University of Toledo. His column runs every other week in The Blade.