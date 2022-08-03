ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

An Inside Look At a Popular Milwaukee Dinner Spot

Mason Street Grill is well known for its distinctive menu and open kitchen concept, live music and happy hour and quality private dining experiences. But not everyone knows of the talent behind it all, Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien. Today we'll learn more about his background outside of the kitchen and inspirations. We'll also find out about the new summer menu feature and have a chance to taste some new items.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eco-Friendly Enameled Wood Toilet Seats

Since 1902, Bemis Manufacturing Company has been manufacturing in Sheboygan Falls under its fourth generation of family leadership. Erica Spatz and Keith Fischer joins us to discuss the eco-friendly process of making enameled wood toilet seats. These are made with repurposed wood, along with wood scraps/dust from molding operations. No trees were harvested to make these seats and no scrap materials are sent to the landfill. The seats are painted with water-based paint and packaged in recycled and recyclable packaging.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
TMJ4 News

Small electrical fire at Children's Wisconsin put out by staff

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A small electrical fire at Children's Wisconsin was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher Thursday evening. The fire triggered a fire alarm. The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded. After inspecting the area, the department gave the all-clear. Children's Wisconsin says the fire did not delay...
WAUWATOSA, WI

