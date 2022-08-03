Oat milk smoothies served at Eisteddfod on dairy farm criticised

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.・
BBC
Cumbria multimillion-pound water pipeline opens
A new £300m pipeline and water treatment works has begun supplying customers. Construction started on the project seven years ago, at which point it was the largest of its kind in the UK, water company United Utilities (UU) said. The plant at Williamsgate near Cockermouth, Cumbria, can treat up...
BBC
North Yorkshire: Appeal to find donkey ride and deckchair operators
An appeal has been launched to find an operator to run donkey rides in three resorts on the North Yorkshire coast. Scarborough Borough Council said it was inviting bids from donkey owners to offer rides in Filey, Whitby and Scarborough. Operators would be expected to offer rides between Easter and...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
M&S stops selling disposable barbecues across UK
Marks & Spencer has stopped selling disposable barbecues in its stores across the UK. The supermarket said it wanted "to help protect open spaces and reduce the risk of fires". London Fire Brigade, which has been calling for a ban on the sale of disposable barbecues, said the move was...
BBC
National Eisteddfod: Women who quit 9-5 to make Welsh products
When she quit her car sales job to start her own beauty brand in 2018, Elinor Davies-Farn had only £100 to pursue her dream. Ms Davies-Farn developed her own hair oil after being unable to find a natural product for her curls. She is one of many Welsh businesswomen...
Customers Complain After Trying The Poundland Bargain Steak
Customers are complaining after trying Poundland’s bargain steak, with some saying they didn’t like the taste, while others weren’t too fond on the price – which, by the way, isn’t a quid. The rump steak is only being sold in certain stores across the UK,...
Aldi Is Looking For A Couple To Get Married In One Of Its Stores
Choosing the perfect wedding venue can be stress-inducing however the supermarket chain Aldi is keen to solve this. Aldi shoppers could be in with a chance to have their nuptials at their favourite supermarket for free. The wedding will be held at the Aldi Insights Center, which is the supermarket’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.・
BBC
Guernsey ban on smoking product branding
The States of Guernsey has banned the use of branding on cigarette and loose tobacco packaging. The new regulations, which coincide with similar ones in Jersey came into force on Monday. More than 15% of deaths in Guernsey and Alderney are "attributable to smoking", Guernsey's stop smoking service said. Quitline's...
Comments / 1