Friday was the first day of Deer Fest at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Many hunting enthusiasts came out to check out the vendors and setups. Ravin, a crossbow company, was on hand to show their new product line and let customers try out the new crossbow on a target range. From trail camera to hunting stands and bows to guns, they were all set up for everyone to check out and purchase.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO