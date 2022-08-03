Tlaib and Thanedar Win 12th and 13th District Congressional Primary Race

Read on michiganchronicle.com
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Stacey Abrams Explains Change Of Heart On Abortion
The Georgia Democrat told CNN's "State of the Union" she would support Joe Biden in 2024 if he runs for reelection.
Abortions in Michigan: What we know about the women who get them
While it’s unclear how access to abortion in Michigan will be defined in the coming months, a report from the state health department paints a picture of the historical trends surrounding abortions performed in the state, as well as the demographic profiles of the people who obtained abortions in the state.
