Wisconsin State

Lektrision
3d ago

They better think in advance about tripling the capacity of the lines to supply the power needed for Joe's dream of a EV utopia. The need for a few new power plants better be on the table also.

CBS Minnesota

DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin All Milk Price Cools in June

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -After setting all-time record high prices for two consecutive months, the Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit in June, averaging $26.20 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.20 below last month's price,...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for June

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during June in Wisconsin was $7.05 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 14-cents above the May price and $1.40 over June 2021. Soybean prices were 20-cents higher...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin's Devil's Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Electric school busses arrive in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Electric school buses are coming to Central Wisconsin. Mid-State Truck Service debuted a line of electric school buses Thursday. The zero-emissions vehicles will be available for districts across the state, which could see fleets of up to 25 electric buses. Mid-State Truck also has installed a charging station to keep the vehicles running.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Doing the left thing for Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ new campaign ad plays on his phony folksy image. He insists he “may not be the flashiest guy around” but he’ll “always do the right thing for Wisconsin.’. He won’t, as his record attests. Just as Evers’ 13th...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Today is the 10th Anniversary of the Sikh Temple Mass Shooting in Wisconsin

(Bob Hague, WRN) Today marks the tenth anniversary of a tragic mass shooting in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags flown at half-staff around Wisconsin, in honor of the memories of the victims killed at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, August 5 2012. Six people died and four others were injured in the attack by a white supremacist who committed suicide.
OAK CREEK, WI
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

DNR Encourages ATV/UTV Riders to "Think Smart Before You Start"

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds ATV and UTV enthusiasts to operate responsibly and think smart before they start. The Think Smart Before You Start campaign began in 2021 to curb risky behavior and impaired operation of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles. Operators and their passengers should always wear a helmet, seatbelt and protective clothing when riding.
WISCONSIN STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is About To Be A "Hibernation Zone" This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota

(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
MINNESOTA STATE

