Read on cwbradio.com
Lektrision
3d ago
They better think in advance about tripling the capacity of the lines to supply the power needed for Joe's dream of a EV utopia. The need for a few new power plants better be on the table also.
Reply
4
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘An electric Route 66’: Wisconsin joins three other states to bring charging stations to coastline
(WFRV) – A multistate collaboration was established to help create a ‘scenic route’ and bring vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline for electric vehicle drivers. Gov. Tony Evers joined three other Midwest governors in announcing a new road trip route that is specifically designed for...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials investigating possible spill after contaminated soil found near Enbridge pipeline in Wisconsin
Officials are investigating a possible oil spill after contaminated soil was found near the site of an Enbridge pipeline in northwestern Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Enbridge reported Wednesday that a contractor had found suspected contaminated soil while working on the Line 5 pipeline. The soil...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin All Milk Price Cools in June
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -After setting all-time record high prices for two consecutive months, the Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit in June, averaging $26.20 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.20 below last month's price,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for June
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during June in Wisconsin was $7.05 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 14-cents above the May price and $1.40 over June 2021. Soybean prices were 20-cents higher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
947jackfm.com
Electric school busses arrive in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Electric school buses are coming to Central Wisconsin. Mid-State Truck Service debuted a line of electric school buses Thursday. The zero-emissions vehicles will be available for districts across the state, which could see fleets of up to 25 electric buses. Mid-State Truck also has installed a charging station to keep the vehicles running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Doing the left thing for Wisconsin
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers’ new campaign ad plays on his phony folksy image. He insists he “may not be the flashiest guy around” but he’ll “always do the right thing for Wisconsin.’. He won’t, as his record attests. Just as Evers’ 13th...
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
cwbradio.com
Today is the 10th Anniversary of the Sikh Temple Mass Shooting in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) Today marks the tenth anniversary of a tragic mass shooting in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags flown at half-staff around Wisconsin, in honor of the memories of the victims killed at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, August 5 2012. Six people died and four others were injured in the attack by a white supremacist who committed suicide.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
cwbradio.com
DNR Encourages ATV/UTV Riders to "Think Smart Before You Start"
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds ATV and UTV enthusiasts to operate responsibly and think smart before they start. The Think Smart Before You Start campaign began in 2021 to curb risky behavior and impaired operation of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles. Operators and their passengers should always wear a helmet, seatbelt and protective clothing when riding.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
voiceofalexandria.com
Storms possible Friday across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota
(Grand Forks, ND)--Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Friday) across portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the main hazards are 1.75 inch hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and localized flash flooding. The Alexandria area is on...
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
Comments / 1