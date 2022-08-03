Read on hungryhorsenews.com
Fallen climbers attempting true summit of Dusty Star Mountain
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Tragedy struck the Flathead Valley climbing community last week as the identities of two men killed in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park were revealed. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred July 22. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing helmets. They fell an estimated 800 to 900 feet off the sheer east face of Dusty Star Mountain, above a snowfield. Their bodies were found on a rock ledge above the snowfield. Based on...
Thomas Wesley Freeman
Thomas Wesley Freeman passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at 1265 Jellison Rd. Columbia Falls on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. Join us for a barbecue directly following.
Opinion: A thank you
I’m not going to lie to you and say that former Hungry Horse News editor Brian Kennedy and I got along fabulously. Because often, we did not see eye-to-eye. But he did take a chance on me — a photographer from a daily outside of Buffalo, New York — when many other western newspaper editors would not. Right after college my hope was always to move out West. I had grown up on a dairy farm in Western New York, but while I liked cows, I liked camping and fishing way more. So applied for as many jobs in the West as...
Carry your bear spray, sow grizzly roaming around Columbia Falls
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Folks in Columbia Falls, particularly in the east side of town, are urged to secure garbage, chicken coops, pet foods and fruit trees after several reports of a large female grizzly roaming the Council Bluffs neighborhood. The bear, based on reports from Columbia Falls Police, weighs between 400 and 500 pounds. A black bear is also roaming the neighborhood. People are urged to keep their garbage inside until pickup day. If they don’t have pickup, they should use bear resistant containers. Folks walking in River’s Edge Park should carry bear spray. Some people have been storing garbage inside motor vehicles, city...
Joseph Edward Smith
A celebration of life for Joseph Edward Smith, 72, who passed away June 6, 2022 will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday July 31, 2022 at Columbia Falls Fire Department, 624 1st Ave W, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Family and friends may begin to visit on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Fire near Graves Bay put out
A fire near Graves Bay along the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir was out by Friday morning. The fire was caused by blasting work being done by crews working on the West Side Reservoir Road, said Ivy Gehling of the Flathead National Forest. A fire engine was already on the scene as a precaution during the blasting, she noted. The road was damaged earlier this summer by mudslides and rockfalls due to heavy rains in June. A portion of it has been closed for more than a month now, but crews are said to be close to finishing work on the road, which is a main artery to the Bob Marshall Wilderness and several campgrounds along the reservoir in the summer months.
Fair carnival tickets on sale
A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival at the 2022 Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and the CHS store in Kalispell. Purchased in advance, the tickets cost $25 each and can be exchanged at carnival ticket booths for a wristband that allows one person unlimited rides on most attractions for one day. The tickets can be used any one day of the carnival from Aug. 17-21 and are the lowest priced way to experience the rides. Fairgoers can purchase the tickets until 5 p.m. on...
Elmo 2 Fire now 13,000 acres; winds expected this afternoon
Nearly 300 firefighters have converged on the Flathead Reservation to battle the unconfined Elmo 2 Fire that has charred nearly 13,000 acres in three days west of Flathead Lake. The John Thompson Northern Rockies Team 7 took command of the fire 8 miles west of Elmo Sunday, utilizing attacks from the air and ground. As of Monday morning no structures were lost and the fire remained in the timber north of Montana 28 and west of Black Lake. According the the CSKT Division of Fire, Bitterroot Hotshots were working on the northwest portion of the fire, holding and improving existing lines. The...
More information released on death of two local climbers in Glacier National Park
More details in the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing helmets. They fell an estimated 800 to 900 feet off the sheer east face of Dusty Star Mountain, above a snowfield. Their bodies were found on a rock ledge well above the snowfield. Based on photos, it appeared the rock the men were anchored to gave way, Sullivan said. The men were reported missing...
Teen charged in shooting incident
By DERRICK PERKINS For the Hungry Horse News A 19-year-old is in custody on an assault with a weapons charge after allegedly shooting at his father during a disagreement in Columbia Falls over the weekend. Jeremiah Russell Rardon is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond following the July 29 confrontation. He turned himself in to authorities that same day, court documents said. The disagreement began after Rardon tried to maneuver a Subaru around a van parked in the driveway, according to court documents. Upset, Rardon allegedly rammed the Subaru into the van, which had two occupants...
Yesterdays:
Regent Drilling had started a second well in the Canadian Flathead just north of the border. There was optimism that they would find natural gas. School District 6 was putting out bids for an 11 classroom elementary school. Today it is Glacier Gateway School and will be torn down by the end of next school year.
Dusty Star climbers identified
Glacier National Park has released the names of the two local men killed in a climbing accident on Dusty Star Mountain this week. The mountaineers were 67-year-old Brian McKenzie Kennedy from Columbia Falls and 67-year-old Jack Dewayne Beard from Kalispell. Kennedy was the longtime editor, publisher and owner of the...
Griz moved from Columbia Falls area to Marias Pass
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will now be responsible for relocating grizzly bears to prevent or mitigate conflicts in certain areas of Montana. Last week the agency announced it had relocated a grizzly bear to the Flathead National Forest near Marias Pass after the bear got into trouble including killing roosters and accessing unsecured coops.
Fire balloons near Elmo; small fire reported in Glacier National Park, but crews couldn't locate it Saturday
Evacuation orders were issued Friday night after a wildfire blew up near Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake. The human-caused fire was estimated at about 4,000 acres in size as of Saturday morning. Fire behavior was described as extreme. An evacuation zone extended from north of Big Arm to Dayton along U.S. 93, along Montana 28, and along Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to U.S. 93. Elmo was considered to be a level 3 evacuation status, which means people in that area should leave immediately. Others in the evacuation zone should be prepared to leave, the Polson Fire...
Woman dies after falling through skylight on gym roof
Hungry Horse News A 20-year-old female fell through the skylight of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium early Sunday morning and died of her injuries, the Columbia Falls Police Department said in a release. The accident happened at 2:25 a.m., police said. “It was determined that for unknown reasons, the women gained access to the high school gymnasium roof with two other subjects and fell through a skylight hitting the gymnasium floor,” Lt. Gary Denham said in a release. She was later identified as Erika Brisendine, a resident of the Flathead Valley. Denham said the incident is considered an accident. Medical personnel on the scene administered first aid, but Brisendine died as a result of her injuries. The school has several security cameras in and around the gym and its roof. This is not the first time people have been caught on the roof of the school. Several years ago some students got on the roof and broke a skylight. No one was hurt, but the teens, who were not allowed to walk the stage at graduation. This story has been updated to reflect the name of the victim.
Man details harrowing moments of fiery wreck, meets family
A Troy man is credited for helping save the lives of two teens who were caught in a fiery wreck on Highway 2 and Walsh Road earlier this month. Levi Lawson, 26, said he was traveling down the highway with his family after a visit to Whitefish when he came upon the accident July 10 at the intersection.
Legals for July, 27 2022
No. 1744 RESOLUTION NO. 401 DISPOSITION OF ABAN DONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6, COLUMBIA FALLS, MONTANA TO DISPOSE OF ABANDONED, OBSOLETE AND UNDESIRABLE PROPERTY THROUGH THE SALES OR OTHER MEANS, AS PROVIDED BY SECTION 20-6-604, MCA. WHEREAS, it has been determined certain personal or real property as documented in a list available in the Columbia Falls School District Business Office has become abandoned, obsolete and undesirable by School District No. 6 THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Board of Trustees will dispose of this property through the sale or other means commencing on August 5, 2022 which will be at least 14 days after notice of this resolution has been made in the manner required in Section 20-20-204, MCA. PASSED AND APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6 THIS 18th DAY OF JULY, 2022. /s/ Jill Rocksund Chairperson /s/ Dustin Zuffelato Business Manager/Clerk July 27, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________
Two local climbers found deceased in Glacier National Park
The bodies of two local mountain climbers have been found deceased in Glacier National Park. The climbers were a 67-year-old male from Columbia Falls and 67-year-old male from Kalispell. The names of the climbers are being withheld until family members can be notified. The men were climbing Dusty Star Mountain and initiated the trip on July 21 with the plan to hike out July 22 from Virginia Falls. They were reported missing on July 24 and park rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead on the same day. An air search began on July 24 in the Dusty Star Mountain area on the east side route of approach where vegetation is extremely dense with potentially dangerous terrain. Two Bear Air flew on July 24 in daylight and darkness. Minuteman Aviation took over this morning and located the bodies of the climbers. A plan is underway for recovery of the bodies and the climbers’ belongings, Glacier National Park officials said in a release.
Nicolette Rose Ward
On July 10, 2022, our sweet Nikki went home to be with her Lord. Nicolette Rose Munski was born Oct. 5, 1951, to Walt and June Munski in Whitefish. She was raised there with her two sisters, Ginger and Darlene and remained very close to them her entire life.
Artist Nick Oberling charged with allegedly trying to electrocute partner
Famed local landscape artist Nicholas Oberling faces a criminal endangerment charge in Flathead County District Court for allegedly wiring his significant other’s shower soap dish to deliver electrical shocks. Oberling was listed as in the county jail as of late afternoon Tuesday after being booked over the weekend. According to court documents, authorities arrested him after responding to a July 23 report of an assault at a U.S. 2 building in Hungry Horse. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office found a partially exposed wire running from a soap dish in the home’s shower through a drywall patch and toward an outlet...
