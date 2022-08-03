ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Air show to bring thrills to South Padre Island’s skies

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
Jets will soon be screaming and soaring about South Padre Island’s shoreline.

This summer, the Roar by the Shore Air Show and Space Expo will be launching free air shows from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 28.

The event is centered on the beachfront at Beach Resort by Holiday Inn, organizers said.

“Headlining this year’s inaugural event is the USAF F-22 Raptor Demo Team who will be accompanied by the US Navy West Coast Rhino Demo Team from VFA-122 – the ‘Flying Eagles’ in the F/A – 18E Super Hornet,” organizers told the Coastal Current. “Visitors can look for historical aircraft flybys as well as aerobatic demonstrations by Randy Ball in his MiG-17, Jerry Conley in his DH-115 Vampire, Greg W. Colyer in his T-33 Shooting Star, and World Unlimited Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland in his MXS.”

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.sopadre.com.

