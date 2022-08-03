Read on www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts say union’s big-spending could influence lieutenant governor’s race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Carpenters union political action committee is about to set new records in election spending. Experts said this has the potential to influence a very tight lieutenant governor’s race. The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with...
Honolulu’s mayor vows to slash ‘staggering’ hiring red tape while hinting at 2nd term
Questions raised over how ex-lawmaker in corruption case is directing campaign funds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State candidates are concerned over a disgraced lawmaker’s campaign funds ― and how they are still apparently being spent. Former state Rep. Ty Cullen has roughly $100,000 in campaign contributions, all of which were received before he was indicted on bribery charges. He subsequently pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Abortions are legal in Hawaii, but access is challenging
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it...
HNN News Brief (August 4, 2022)
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Thursday that the use of deadly force during a barricade situation last year in Kakaako was justified. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. US...
SEC sues Semisub’s founders for fraud, alleging they used investor funds for psychics and drugs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the founders of Hawaii’s Semisub tour boat, alleging they used money from investors to pay for psychics, drugs and rent. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, the SEC alleged that since 2017 Curtiss and Denise Jackson...
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Fake jewelry swindlers are luring in more and more victims. Here’s how to spot a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement authorities across the state are warning the public about a new scam: People peddling fake gold. Honolulu police confirm at least a dozen people have been ripped off on Oahu alone. HPD says the swindlers typically work in pairs, targeting seniors and people whose first...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022
Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Will it feel more muggy and can we expect more pop up showers this week?. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Gradual return of trade winds over the weekend
Trade winds are forecast to gradually strengthen over the weekend. Saturday will be a transitional day, with winds still on the light side for Kauai and Oahu until midday. Clouds and showers will once again start to favor windward and mauka areas, with a brief increase in those showers possible Monday or Tuesday.
Here’s how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in
Humane society looks to match dozens of animals with their ‘furever’ home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for a new “furrever” friend, the Hawaiian Humane Society is here to help. Hawaii shelters are taking part in the national effort “Clear the Shelters,” which finds homes for animals across the country. The Hawaiian Humane Society has about...
Sunrise Interviews
Open House: Versatile 2-story home in Pearl City and spacious condo in Kaka'ako. If you're in the market for a new home, listen up! It's time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now's your chance to check out these listings.
What's Trending: Jo Koy's Easter Sunday & Drinkable Twinkies
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds expected over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain weak through Friday. The light winds will deliver a few showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings. Afternoon sea breezes will allow clouds and a few spotty heavy showers to develop over mountain and interior sections. Trade winds will gradually strengthen...
This Hawaii teen mastered the Rubik’s Cube. Now his speedy fingers are set on the world title
The PAC Be Change Now reported it spent $3.7 million on ads in the primary with another rough $700,000 pending. "HPD did everything right here. Mr. Ventura was the cause of his own death.". Here's how fake jewelry scammers are luring Hawaii victims in.
Light winds, afternoon showers continue into Aloha Friday
Trade winds will remain weak as a surface trough weakens the local pressure gradient. Afternoon sea breezes will be strong enough to overpower the trades in most areas, resulting in afternoon clouds and spotty showers for interior and leeward areas. Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and the trough should move away over the weekend, bringing a return to more typical conditions.
