ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

“He and Kyrie had melted down completely” Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant already had given up on Nets before the playoffs

By Kunal Chawda
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Cleveland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets

The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy