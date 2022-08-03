“He and Kyrie had melted down completely” Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant already had given up on Nets before the playoffs

Read on firstsportz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
‘I wouldn’t put it past this guy’: Skip Bayless claims LeBron James could play with Bronny AND Bryce in NBA
A recent video clip of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James putting in an intense workout session with his two sons is recently making its rounds on social media. The Jameses were throwing down dunks and draining shots in the Lakers’ practice facility, and it was indeed a sight to behold.
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Fans Accuse TIME Magazine Of 'High School Photoshop' Job On Brittney Griner Cover
Fans are going to town on TIME Magazine, accusing the publication of a 'high school photoshop' edit for their recent front cover featuring Brittney Griner. WNBA star Griner has been behind bars in Russia since February she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Only Want LeBron James To Return If It Is On "Shared Terms": "How Can We Make This Work For All Of Us?"
LeBron James is one of the best players in the league currently, and he has had a spectacular season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG for the team this year. There have been some suggestions that LeBron James could leave the Los...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Potential Kyrie Irving to Lakers trade has 1 catch
There has been chatter for a while that Kyrie Irving might end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have even had trade discussions surrounding the mercurial point guard. But there might be one catch regarding a potential Irving trade. Lakers reporter Jovan Buha published...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
Tony Snell still remains a free agent on August 4. The NBA veteran has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed
The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Knicks Should Focus on Trade for Kevin Durant, Not Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is an All-Star caliber player, but the New York Knicks should be aiming for Kevin Durant, who is an all-time great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
lakersnation.com
NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets
The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
Comments / 0