Future of SD channels, should Sky discontinue subscriptions via a SD box , should HD be standard?

Rumours of a wireless BT 4K multi room STB ?
I notice talk on the BT TV Community Forum of a big announcement from BT TV in August, and it’s been rumoured a new wireless 4K multi room box is on the cards. Wonder if it’ll be similar to Sky’s mini box in that it’ll mirror the main STB i.e. the BT TV box pro and that you’ll be able to access recordings etc. ?
BBC to sell EastEnders studios
The Telegraph are reporting that Elstree Studios is up for sale, with the BBC intending to sell it then lease part of it back for the production of EastEnders. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. The BBC has hoisted a for sale sign over the studio behind EastEnders, as the broadcaster battles sliding income from...
Sky Q box not connecting to internet
My Sky TV home page says that the Sky Q box is not connecting to the net. I have followed the instructions to reconnect, but they are not working. Should I disconnect the box? I am with Sky broadband, which seems to be fine otherwise. Thanks in advance. Posts: 12,812.
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
BBC B Multiplex
With the com 7 discussion closed... created this so we can discuss the move/arrival of BBC4 and CBeebies HD. Is anyone going to take a guess when they will arrive? Is the commonwealth games the last big tv event for a while (after euros Wimbledon, Glastonbury) etc. anthony david wrote:...
Pixel 6 to LG smart TV.
I've been trying to connect the above with no success. The pairing process appears to be working and even gives a code but nothing happens. It just continues to say pairing. Any advice please?. Posts: 9,094. Forum Member. ✭. 06/08/22 - 08:17 #2. You will have to find a 3rd party...
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Just been invited to join an Ipsos Survey panel
To find out how people watch TV - whether on a phone, laptop or tablet. Just one problem 99.9% of my TV viewing is via the large screen in the corner of my sitting room - even on those occasions when I do succumb to using catch up. I am...
Kenan and Kel
Who else used to love watching this? I used to love watching the repeats on Nickelodeon, but the BBC also used to show it as part of CBBC too apparently? Were the BBC showings on both BBC 1 and BBC 2, or just BBC 2 only?. Kenan and Kel was...
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
Is it possible to create a new 4 Kings account on PlayStation?
So i logged in on 4 Kings as normal. I got this notifcation saying my account was flagged for Abusive Language further reports will result in further action. I googled Abusive Language & it came up being rude.It's strange i reported loads of Americans for swearing at me & they was on it the next day no bans or warnings. I soon get warned for petty things.
Programmes missing from catch up
Have posted in a couple of individual show threads, but some content from Tuesday onwards seems to be missing from catch-up. Mondays Blue Bloods and SVU are available as normal but latest episodes of Organised Crime, The Flash and last nights CSI Vegas among others are all missing. Posts: 1,796.
Days of our Lives: Another soap falls?
News today that Days of our Lives, which has aired on NBC since 1965, is being shifted to Peacock from September. Uncertain future ahead I think. What longtime 70 year old viewer is going to be subscribing to Peacock…. https://deadline.com/2022/08/days-of-our-lives-moving-from-nbc-to-peacock-1235084639/. A Peacock subscription isn't particularly expensive, and it's been airing...
Shows that were brought back... twice
We all hear of revivals but something that's a rare occurrence is a show being revived twice. Big Brother - Famously came to it's natural end on Channel 4, only to be picked up by Channel 5 more than a year later. They pretty much ran it into the ground. But now some time has passed, it hasn't been off the air for this long and now ITV2 is having their turn. Well it was THE reality show that started a whole new genre of television off so it was only a matter of time.
Where to get a birth certificate with parents names on for passport?
So I received this in an email from the Passport office today:. “For people born on or after 1 January 1983 we need a birth or adoption certificate that shows their parents’ names. We can’t accept birth certificates that don’t provide these details.”. Does anyone how to...
Post of the day 2022
Will Mellor can move (or could move 20 years ago) so ignore all the routine 'Oooh I'm so out of my comfort zone' stuff. From his stage run in 70s disco musical 'Oh What a Night', alongside Kid Creole:. Playing Rik, the lad from Manchester who is seeking stardom in...
Judith Durham: a pioneering woman in Australian music
“I never dreamed of being a pop star. I wanted to be singing on stage and playing piano. I never thought I’d be writing songs. But once things got under way all these things unfolded.”. Musician Judith Durham, who died in Melbourne on 5 August aged 79 from the...
What song does your team enter too and why……?
Partly formed by the new season starting properly ( as those gods from the premiership) would have it. And partly from watching Sunderland till I die again. What song does your team enter too and why and more importantly do you think it strikes the right mood re atmosphere etc?
Love Island USA ITVBe (No spoilers)
For all those wanting to watch LI USA it is starting on ITVBe at 10pm next Monday.
