Read on newpittsburghcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Telehealth abortions could ‘offload’ Western PA surge in demand — if they were widely offered
(Illustration by Andrea Shockling/PublicSource) Abortion pills by mail were approved by the FDA in December. They’re safe, cost effective and often ready sooner than in-clinic options. But at a time when they’re needed most, telehealth abortions are not offered at either of the Pittsburgh region’s clinics. by...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Machine Gun Kelly aids local veterans by donating surplus meals, concession items
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Machine Gun Kelly, the popular rapper, and musician is currently embarking on an international tour promoting his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout. His musical endeavors brought him to Pittsburgh and PPG Paints Arena earlier this week for a highly-anticipated show. After performing to a packed house, MGK...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
Pittsburgh bank merger moves to next step as Standard fully becomes Dollar in 2023
PITTSBURGH — More than 14 months after Pittsburgh’s seventh-largest bank completed its acquisition of No. 19, conversion continues to unfold. On Sept. 6, Dollar Bank and Monroeville-based Standard AVB Financial Corp. will legally merge, Standard said in a letter sent earlier this week to its customers. It will operate as a division of Dollar.
Giant Eagle to brand new Shadyside store a Market District amid Meridian redevelopment
PITTSBURGH — When the region’s largest grocery chain debuts a newly built store on Penn Avenue in Shadyside in the next few years as part of new mixed-use redevelopment, the company will open not just a new store but one with a new brand for the location. After...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit celebrates Black single mothers with new anthology
When She Thrives, a local nonprofit with a mission to help single mothers in the Pittsburgh region "move their families from poverty to prosperity through advocacy, education, personal, and professional development" is now helping six local women share their stories on an even larger scale. Pittsburgh mothers Alana Griffin, Sonte...
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Top Pitt Target Hykeem Williams Sets Commitment Date
The race for 2023 five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams seemingly has an end in sight. In an interview with CanesCounty’s Marcus Benjamin, Williams said that he will be making his commitment during Stranahan High School’s bye week on Sept. 23. In a separate interview with 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins,...
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m. Police said there was a crime scene but no victims...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The world comes to Washington County for the PONY League World Series, Aug. 12-17
Baseball players aged 13 to 14 from all around the globe will gather once again for the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series, starting Aug. 12 in Washington County. Ten teams, including international squads ranging from Asia Pacific to Europe, will battle in a double-elimination tournament for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting
A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
Comments / 0