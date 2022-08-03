ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Advertising#Legal Services#Business Industry#Linus Business#Attys#2620 Espy Avenue#Rose E Parkin A K A
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7

There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Coraopolis, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh nonprofit celebrates Black single mothers with new anthology

When She Thrives, a local nonprofit with a mission to help single mothers in the Pittsburgh region "move their families from poverty to prosperity through advocacy, education, personal, and professional development" is now helping six local women share their stories on an even larger scale. Pittsburgh mothers Alana Griffin, Sonte...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Top Pitt Target Hykeem Williams Sets Commitment Date

The race for 2023 five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams seemingly has an end in sight. In an interview with CanesCounty’s Marcus Benjamin, Williams said that he will be making his commitment during Stranahan High School’s bye week on Sept. 23. In a separate interview with 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting

A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy