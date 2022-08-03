The United States has become a nation divided over important issues in K-12 education, including which books students should be able to read in public school. Efforts to ban books from school curricula, remove books from libraries, and keep lists of books that some find inappropriate for students are increasing as Americans become more polarized […] The post When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains. appeared first on Daily Montanan.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO