Senate Passes Democrats’ Landmark Tax, Climate, Drugs Bill (2)
The Senate passed a landmark tax, climate and health-care bill, speeding a slimmed-down version of President. ’s domestic agenda on a path to becoming law after a year of Democratic infighting that the White House was unable to control. The vote on the bill was 51 Democrats in favor to...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Therapy Firm’s Appeal of Fraud Ruling Tossed for Late Filings
Middle Georgia Family Rehab LLC and the occupational therapy company’s owner’s appeal of a False Claims Act ruling was dismissed for want of prosecution, according to an Eleventh Circuit order issued on Friday. A federal district court ruled June 2 that the defendants were liable for nearly $10...
When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains.
The United States has become a nation divided over important issues in K-12 education, including which books students should be able to read in public school. Efforts to ban books from school curricula, remove books from libraries, and keep lists of books that some find inappropriate for students are increasing as Americans become more polarized […] The post When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wake Up Call: Firms Eye $1 Billion in Fees in Twitter-Musk Fight
In today’s column, recent tech company layoffs could mean in-house lawyer jobs could go soon; big UK firm Clyde & Co. launched a permanent presence in Chile; and over 200 crypto-related federal lawsuits have been filed since 2014. Leading off, as more law firms pile into Twitter Inc.’s fight...
Plaintiff Denied Fees Due to Lawyer’s Knowing Testimony Failure
An attorney representing a man in a loan dispute with his former wife won’t get another chance to provide expert testimony as part of a bid for attorneys’ fees stemming from a discovery violation by the defendant’s counsel, a Florida appeals court ruled on Friday. J. Kevin...
Top EPA Lawyer Vows More Aggressive Civil Rights Enforcement (1)
Says agency has started reviews without waiting for complaints. The EPA is continuing to build up its civil rights enforcement office, part of an ongoing effort to move from a reactive to a proactive program, the agency’s top lawyer said Friday. “EPA has the authority to launch compliance reviews...
Alex Jones’ Lawyers May Be Disciplined for Medical Data Leak (1)
Two attorneys for Alex Jones could potentially face discipline for wrongfully releasing the medical information of plaintiffs in a case accusing the InfoWars host of defaming them, Connecticut court filings show. Jones was recently ordered to pay $4.11 million in defamation damages for spreading lies that the 2012 school shooting...
