Fargo, ND

ND High School Football Practice Opens Thursday

By Brad Anderson
kfgo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvrr.com

NDSU Football is Cam Miller’s Team

FARGO, N.D — The air in Fargo just smelled different this morning as North Dakota State began day one of fall camp at Decotah Field. Not only is it the first time coming together on the field since raising the national championship trophy, its the first without controversy.. At...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Latest Class of RRV Racing Hall of Fame honored tonight

West Fargo, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Class of the Red River Valley Racing Hall of Fame will be recognized at tonight’s racing action at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. This year’s inductees are Joe Jacobson, Ambrose Spieker, Danny Schatz, Steve Pavlicek, and Ed & Jan Dollinger....
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Severe weather causes WE Fest to cancel performance, Redhawks to postpone

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Severe weather pushed through the area Friday night, causing WE Fest to cancel performances. Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform, but as the rain, lightning, and high winds approached, WE Fest officials canceled the night’s events and asked the audience to return to their campsites or other shelter.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Fargo, ND
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Horace, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away

FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
FARGO, ND
Horace
DL-Online

Threat of storms closes WE Fest Main Stage Friday evening

DETROIT LAKES — At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, WE Fest cleared its stage area and concert bowl due to the threat of dangerous storms. "We’ve been advised by authorities to clear the stage area and audience due to incoming severe weather and high winds," WE Fest posted on its Facebook page. "Please return to your campsite or vehicle."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Lane closures on the way for I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fundraiser to help send Fargo team to Babe Ruth World Series

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The public is invited to a grill-out on Thursday night to help send some Fargo youth baseball players to the World Series. The Fargo 61′s Blue 13U team has earned its way to the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia. The tournament is happening August 11-19 and the team is asking for a little support to get there.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
FARGO, ND
newscenter1.tv

Fargo house tests hemp as construction material

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"

(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo restaurant catches fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

This legendary campsite at WE Fest even hosts mini-concerts

DETROIT LAKES — There are many legendary people at campsites in the WE Fest grounds during the three-day country music festival. Some are known for offering friendship and a refreshing beverage, some entertaining games, and others go the distance in decorating their campsite. The Midland Publishing campsite may be...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

