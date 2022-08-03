ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man stabbed in Old West End bank parking lot

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPt7v_0h3PBXJt00

A man was stabbed by a suspect known to him early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a bank.

Lamonte Carter, 34, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said. Mr. Carter was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Key Bank, in the 3000 block of Collingwood Boulevard, when he was stabbed.

Mr. Carter then flagged down police officers at Central Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

As of later Wednesday morning, no suspect was yet in custody for the assault.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Key Bank#Mr Carter#Police#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

SF police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old Asian community leader

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police arrested a man they believe attacked former city film, arts and immigrant rights commissioner Gregory Chew, who was assaulted the evening of Aug. 2 near 3rd and Folsom streets.RELATED: Demonstrators demand action to combat Asian hate in San FranciscoPolice arrested 34-year-old Derrick Yearby of San Francisco Sunday morning near the corner of 8th and Market streets."Yearby was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of battery with great bodily injury, elder abuse, aggravated assault and also an assault enhancement charge," said SFPD public information officer Kathryn Winters. Chew, 70, a leader in the city's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspect wanted for four murders captured after multi-state manhunt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured the man suspected to have shot four people to death in Ohio last week after a multi-state manhunt.Suspect Stephen A Marlow was arrested on Saturday night just before 9pm near 23rd Street in Lawrence, the Lawrence police department’s spokesperson Laura McCabe said on Sunday.Mr Marlow has been accused of killing four people in a Butler Township neighbourhood early on Friday, officials said.Confirming the multi-state hunt, Ms McCabe said: “Clear multiagency communication on a national and regional level, followed by proactive teamwork in our patrol department, and ultimately an alert officer, resulted...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy