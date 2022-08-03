Man stabbed in Old West End bank parking lot

A man was stabbed by a suspect known to him early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a bank.

Lamonte Carter, 34, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said. Mr. Carter was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Key Bank, in the 3000 block of Collingwood Boulevard, when he was stabbed.

Mr. Carter then flagged down police officers at Central Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

As of later Wednesday morning, no suspect was yet in custody for the assault.