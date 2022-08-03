ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

wnynewsnow.com

New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hundreds Flock To Chautauqua County For The Gerry Rodeo

GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – People from near and far are flocking to rural Chautauqua County for the 77th year of a famous rodeo. The Gerry Rodeo, which attracts spectators from all over the country, and even outside the U.S., returned to the county this week. Contestants from...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man

A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rally held on anniversary of teenager’s disappearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones are still holding out hope that a teenagerlast seen two years ago will be found safe. Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4, 2020. he was last seen on the Broadway and Memorial area in Buffalo. On Thursday night his mother held a community rally with the Bury the Violence […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Olean Police: No Active Shooter in City

Olean Police reassured the public this afternoon that rumors about an active shooter situation in the City were false. According to information obtained by WESB News, a mental health emergency in the City this morning was exaggerated in a Facebook post, which in turn led to posts to a local safety Facebook group further exaggerating the rumors.
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

North East, PA Man Facing Assault Charge in Ripley Altercation

An investigation into an altercation early Saturday in the Town of Ripley resulted in the arrest of a man from North East, Pennsylvania. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on North East-Sherman Road shortly after 12:30 AM and found that 58-year-old William Leamer allegedly intentionally injured someone, intentionally damaged that person's property, and prevented that same person from calling 911. The victim on scene told deputies that Leamer had fled the residence on foot. Sheriff's K-9 Link was deployed on a human odor track from the residence and located Leamer hiding in a tall grass field, several hundred yards away. Leamer was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault, two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest.
RIPLEY, NY
2 On Your Side

4 arrested following vehicle pursuit starting in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following an alleged larceny and vehicle pursuit in Lockport on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports receiving a call about an alleged larceny from Runnings at 5789 South Transit Rd. The caller said they saw a black Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene.
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee

Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
JAMESTOWN, NY

