An investigation into an altercation early Saturday in the Town of Ripley resulted in the arrest of a man from North East, Pennsylvania. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on North East-Sherman Road shortly after 12:30 AM and found that 58-year-old William Leamer allegedly intentionally injured someone, intentionally damaged that person's property, and prevented that same person from calling 911. The victim on scene told deputies that Leamer had fled the residence on foot. Sheriff's K-9 Link was deployed on a human odor track from the residence and located Leamer hiding in a tall grass field, several hundred yards away. Leamer was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault, two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO