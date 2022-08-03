Read on 1073popcrush.com
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
KOCO
Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts
There are some cool, new restaurant offerings in Oklahoma City that cover a range of affordable food and experiences. The post New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Lawton’s Diamondback Harley Is Expanding To Medicine Park
The story of Harley Davidson might be one of the enduring of American brands. Born in a garage, created by brothers and a childhood friend, it's an icon of this country that has had success and failures on a monumental scale. And yet in a time of changing trends, it still remains.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!
From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
What’s in store for The Paseo Arts District this August
The Paseo Arts District has plenty in store for the month of August.
OKC VeloCity
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill
The Chef'Store hits the road to add a little spice to your life. Were celebrating five years of good eats with our friends at Azteca Mexican Grill. Shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W. I-240 Service Rd in OKC. **This segment is sponsored by...
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKC Animal Welfare taking part in ‘Clear the Shelters’
If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you are in luck.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
Local Company Gives Away 500 Backpacks Full Of School Supplies
Hundreds of Oklahoma City students will receive a backpack full of school supplies six days before their start of school. Joe Cooper Hispano is hosting its second back-to-school giveaway Friday night. Organizers are expecting another huge turnout. Second grade student Jaylee Jones picked up a bag last year and returned...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
Oklahoma football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. 2022 Oklahoma Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
