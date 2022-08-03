ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Alternative game engine The Machinery has been cancelled, with devs told to delete all trace of it

By Joshua Wolens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9Y0J_0h3P6Y3W00

Without explanation and without warning, the developers at Our Machinery have announced that they are terminating work on their alternative to Unreal Engine and Unity: an engine they called The Machinery.

The announcement came in the form of an email sent to users a few days ago. "Unfortunately, we've reached a point where it’s no longer possible for us to continue in the current direction," said the team at Our Machinery, before going on to say, well, nothing by way of explanation.

Instead, the email simply stated that, per the engine's EULA, development would cease, access would be withdrawn, and licences would expire two weeks after the email was sent. Users were informed they would receive refunds and were requested to delete any source code or binaries they had in their possession.

That last bit has proven controversial. Users on Hacker News did a bit of digging and found that the EULA had been updated toward the end of July to feature a clause obliging users to "destroy any copies of the Service or Content in your possession, custody or control" upon termination of their licence. That clause was notably not present in earlier versions of the EULA, which are still viewable on the Wayback Machine at Archive.org.

In other words, it looks like a new section was added to the EULA only to be invoked a couple of days later. That's permissible under the terms of the original EULA, which allowed Our Machinery to update the terms at their own discretion without prior notice, but it certainly doesn't feel fair. The website's dev blog and the Discord server for the project have also been summarily nuked, and the Twitter account hasn't been touched since April. That all makes it incredibly difficult for users looking for a bit of clarity on the project's ending.

I've reached out to Our Machinery for comment and will update if I hear back.

It's a glum end for an interesting project. When PCG spoke to Our Machinery last year, they seemed very excited about the potential of a  modular alternative to Unreal and Unity that offered developers all the "customizability [that] you get in a custom engine" without having to create the entire thing from scratch. To go from that to a 100-word email requesting that users memory-hole the entire thing is an intense and saddening whiplash.

Thanks, Game Developer .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

One of the best roguelikes ever is getting a 3D remake with a rewind function

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind looks to breathe new life into the brilliant original. Desktop Dungeons (opens in new tab) originally came out in 2011, and was a game I instantly fell in love with. And not in some genteel, courtly manner either: our passionate dungeon-crawling sessions would stretch long into the wee hours, as I suffered little deaths innumerable and grasped modifiers untold.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What's your favorite PC Gamer magazine cover?

From '90s classics to modern icons, our dead-tree edition has featured a real variety of games. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the greatest length you've gone to just to run a game?. - How many save files do you keep per game?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Crypt of the Necrodancer studio stealth-reveals a sequel

Rift of the Necrodancer was stealth-announced alongside today's big Synchrony DLC launch. The hit rhythm roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer (opens in new tab) got a major update in July—its first such update in five years (opens in new tab). Today developer Brace Yourself Games went one step further with the launch of new DLC called Synchr (opens in new tab)ony, and the surprise announcement of a brand-new game in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zenless Zone Zero's first beta shows off its roguelike city

It's finally time to see what the Genshin Impact successor is all about. Hoyoverse's free-to-play action follow up to Genshin Impact is a game whose combat looks nearly identical but is set in a vastly different structure and world. Zenless Zone Zero (opens in new tab) is an anime action game where you collect characters (presumably with gacha systems to be revealed at a later date), but instead of an open world game, it's a room-based roguelike.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devs#Hacker News#Game Engine#Future Plc#Video Game#Machinery#Eula#The Wayback Machine#Archive Org
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I can't choose between these sweet Green Hill Zone and Dreamcast keyboards

My inner keyboard freak cannot deny the superb aesthetics on display here. Spotted by Gizmodo (opens in new tab), gaming gear company Higround (opens in new tab) is partnering with Sega on some swag based on the company's golden age, including absolutely killer keyboards and keycap sets. These are in a whole other league next to the Walmart-sourced Sonic the Hedgehog keyboard (opens in new tab) recently inflicted on my colleague, Jorge Jimenez (and likely 2.5 times as expensive).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
PC Gamer

No more Overwatch 2 betas, Blizzard confirms

Some fans were hoping for a third crack at Overwatch 2 before it launches, but Blizzard wants to focus on other things. In what will no doubt come as a disappointment to many Overwatch fans, Blizzard vice president Jon Spector has announced that there will be no more public betas for Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) ahead of its launch in October.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 8, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be

Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tiny MMO Book of Travels lays out big plans for the future

The small-scale online fantasy game made a strong impression when it launched last year, but struggled to find players. Associate editor Lauren Morton chose Book of Travels (opens in new tab) as her personal pick (opens in new tab) for game of the year in 2021, but she also acknowledged that its unusual ways—it's "distinctly inconvenient," as she put it—might put some players off. That appeared to be the case in December 2021, when developer Might and Delight laid off (opens in new tab) a large portion of its staff, although it vowed to continue development of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy