10 Undervalued Players You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)

Patrick Mahomes taking ‘more ownership on offense’ in training camp
Patrick Mahomes is reportedly taking more ownership on offense with all of the new faces this training camp according to TheMMQB.com’s Albert Breer. (Albert Breer on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mahomes has already started gaining a rapport with newcomers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in training camp, hooking up with...
11 Safest Players to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
A couple of weeks ago, our experts took a look at breakout candidates. Identifying breakout candidates is a great way to get more production at a lower cost on draft day. But every player on your team won’t be a breakout candidate. You need those safe and reliable players to provide a solid foundation for your fantasy squads.
3 Second-Tier Running Backs to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Beyond grabbing excelling expert fantasy football rankings, it’s important to use tiers as you navigate your draft. Here is more info on using tiers to dominate your competition. And check out a few second-tier running backs experts are targeting this fantasy football draft season. Here’s a look at the...
10 Wide Receivers You’ll Regret Drafting (2022 Fantasy Football)
Beware these 10 receivers! While there is ample talent on this list, don’t let these names fool you. From new teams to new quarterbacks to overcrowded receiving corps, you’re better off looking elsewhere in your drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning...
Montrell Washington vying for early playing time in Broncos’ offense
According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Denver Broncos rookie WR Montrell Washington has impressed as a receiver early in training camp and could push for a role within the offense with WR Tim Patrick being lost for the season after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this week. (ESPN)
Mike Evans leaves practice early with hamstring injury
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that WR Mike Evans "might have tweaked" his hamstring, causing him to leave practice early. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Mike Evans has had issues with hamstring injuries in the past, and it looks like he suffered another one during Friday's training camp session. There is no word on the severity of the injury at this point, but more information will likely come out within the next couple of days. The good news is that the Buccaneers' first game isn't until September 11, so Evans will have time to rehab if the injury isn't too severe.
8 Hero RB Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice
According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks
An MRI confirmed that Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but he will need to miss at least a week to allow his foot time to heal. Barring any setbacks, he isn't expected to miss the rest of camp. It's good news for the Ravens who took Linderbaum 25th-overall out of Iowa in this year's draft and are expecting him to develop into their long-term answer at center.
Andrew Ogletree impressing in camp
Andrew Ogletree has been steadily moving up the depth chart in camp with his play, and has been earning a good amount of starting reps. (1075thefan.com) As usual, the Colts' tight end room is full, with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, and Jelani Woods. But despite being a sixth-round pick this season, it is Ogletree who has stood out in camp. His large frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) makes him an oustanding red zone threat, and he has made several standout plays thus far in camp. Frank Reich wants to have a tight end-centric passing offense, which means Ogletree could feasibly find his way into relevance in deeper tight end premium leagues. But you can count the number of rookie tight ends who made an impact in fantasy on one hand, so temper your expectations if you think he can start in a standard league.
9 Overvalued Players Who Will Disappoint (2022 Fantasy Football)
Players taken in the early and middle rounds are generally expected to have a nice combination of talent and opportunity. But every year there are some athletes that are seemingly misread by the public, especially at the start of the preseason before draft prices correct themselves. Someone’s average draft position (ADP) can be inflated for a whole host of reasons. Anyone that had a highly-efficient 2021 campaign might struggle to repeat that this year. Others may have gone to worse offenses or had big downgrades to their current situations. Disappointing players selected in the first several rounds can heavily hamper your title chances. That’s why our featured pundits feel the need to highlight nine names they believe are better left on the board at their current ADP.
Matthew Stafford dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow
Rapoport said the injury is described as "bad tendinitis." He added that Stafford had a procedure on the elbow in the offseason, but it was not surgery. We have seen Stafford play through injuries throughout his career, so there is no need to worry too much yet but it will be worth monitoring throughout the rest of training camp, preseason and into the regular season.
3 Running Backs to Target With Your Final Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at running backs to target late in your fantasy football drafts. Tyrion Davis-Price (SF): Consensus ADP – RB61 | 197th Overall. “I didn’t think too highly of Tyrion Davis-Price before the 2022 NFL Draft, but his initial burst and long speed — 77th percentile 40-yard dash and 73rd percentile 10-yard split time — opened my eyes to his potential in the 49ers offense, as did the most critical metric regarding his Year 1 projection: Round 3 draft capital. And above all, the 49ers offense breeds an efficient running game like no other that can easily open lanes for the rookie’s speed. It’s not hard to envision a scenario where the 49ers are forced to turn to their physically bruising rookie running back in the wake of a potential injury to an undersized Elijah Mitchell in 2022 or just use the two in tandem. San Fran’s coaching staff liked the way Davis-Price bullied defenders in the fourth quarters of games at the college level, so it’s easy to picture him in a similar “finisher” role in the pros. And historically speaking, the 49ers’ fantasy RB to roster in fantasy football is rarely the first one off the draft board. ”
Kareem Hunt missing practice while awaiting extension
According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, RB Kareem Hunt missed team drills with the Cleveland Browns for the second day in a row as he awaits a contract extension. (Josina Anderson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's not new news that Hunt wants a new deal, but it is news...
How to Approach Preseason NFL DFS (2022 Fantasy Football)
Preseason DFS is gawd’s game. A true degen hobby that can be highly lucrative if you’re following our news desk feed and team beat writers. While even the casual fantasy gamer is moderately familiar with regular season DFS, preseason action is a different beast. With these pointers and the help of our Discord, where I’m answering questions 24/7, let’s have a great start to the NFL DFS season.
10 Players Who Can Help You Win Your League (2022 Fantasy Football)
League winners. These tend to be players that will jump tiers to help fantasy managers claim the glory of a championship. Cooper Kupp, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes have claimed this title in recent years. Who can help you win your league in 2022? Let’s take a look at players our analysts have identified.
Chase Edmonds: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The fantasy football season is nearly upon us. People are doing their research, trying to figure out who the best sleepers will be, what pitfalls to avoid early, and scout their draft position. The preparation sometimes is as much fun as the actual draft itself. It’s the hard work you put in that feels so good when you make those mid-to-late round selections that pay off big time. One of the aspects to scouting that’s different every year is trying to figure out a player’s potential when they have changed teams. That’s exactly the case with Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds.
James Paxton (elbow) hitting 95 MPH in sim game
This is a good sign in Paxton's recovery from Tommy John surgery and he could be set to begin a rehab assignment soon. If all goes according to plan, we could see Paxton in the big leagues around late August or early September.
10 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Avoiding at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
Brandon Aiyuk is standing out at 49ers’ training camp
According to a report from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has been making big plays each day at practice and appears ready to make a big leap in his third NFL season. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Aiyuk appears to be starting training camp on a positive...
