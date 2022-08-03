ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois

By Riley O'Neil
 3 days ago
Comments / 30

Horseman
2d ago

You notice the top 3 states everybody wants to leave from are all Democratic ran states.. Because the democrats have destroyed these states and are now doing it to all America while they are in power.

Don Hall
3d ago

if they lower the average per capita income in a state it becomes a safe haven for rich people because the federal government spends more money in the lower per capita income States in a nutshell drive out the middle class

BIG D.
3d ago

Anything to get away from Governor Fred Flintstone.

KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
KISS 106

Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone

What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
97ZOK

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
97ZOK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery

CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
