IA-25 In Guthrie County Closed Through Oct. 20 For Bridge Repairs Starting Next Week

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their next regularly scheduled weekly meeting with only a few items of note on the docket. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the county courthouse. It opens with a continuation of a discussion held at a previous meeting. The Dedham Cemetery board of trustees is requesting funding from the county to help maintain the more than the 150-year-old cemetery. The supervisors then move on to the secondary roads report from County Engineer Zac Andersen and the quarterly report from Recorder Ashten Wittrock. The board will also discuss membership in the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition, property transfers, and committee reports. Again, Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely, along with the full agenda, can be found included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO