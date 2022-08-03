IA-25 In Guthrie County Closed Through Oct. 20 For Bridge Repairs Starting Next Week

Read on www.1380kcim.com
IA-37 Closed Near Earling Beginning Aug. 8
Iowa Highway 37 in northern Shelby County will be closed for five days starting next week for a joint Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and BNSF Railway crossing reconstruction project. Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, IA-37 on the east side of Earling will be closed through Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting. Motorists will need to use the marked detour route along County Roads M-16 and F-32 and U.S. Highway 59 for the project’s duration. Iowa travel information is available 24/7 by calling 511 or logging on to www.511ia.org.
190th Street Bridge Repair In Audubon County Now Finished
A months-long road construction project in Audubon County has been completed. Since Dec. 15, a mile-long stretch of 190th Street northeast of Audubon was closed while crews worked on the bridge spanning the East Nishnabotna River. The Audubon County Road Department initially estimated the project would wrap up by June 1, but weather conditions and other factors delayed completion for several months. For more information on this and other Audubon County road construction, contact the county engineer by calling 712-563-4286 or use the email addresses included below.
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning
A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people.
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Carroll County Supervisors To Consider Cemetery Funding And Human Trafficking Coalition Membership At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their next regularly scheduled weekly meeting with only a few items of note on the docket. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the county courthouse. It opens with a continuation of a discussion held at a previous meeting. The Dedham Cemetery board of trustees is requesting funding from the county to help maintain the more than the 150-year-old cemetery. The supervisors then move on to the secondary roads report from County Engineer Zac Andersen and the quarterly report from Recorder Ashten Wittrock. The board will also discuss membership in the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition, property transfers, and committee reports. Again, Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely, along with the full agenda, can be found included below.
Fort Dodge To Add Cameras in Area Plagued By Recent Crimes
One of the biggest aids in helping to solve and prosecute crimes is video evidence, and that is what the city of Fort Dodge is planning on investing more in as it moves to phase two in a high crime area. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is...
Carroll City Leaders Nearing End Of Search For New Library Director
Carroll city officials are nearing the end of their search for a new library director. The library’s former leader, Rachel Van Erdewyk, left in May, and two staff members, Parveen Karim and Judy Behm, have been serving as interim directors over the summer. However, City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says he is optimistic the city will be ready to name the next library director by the beginning of September. As of Friday, city officials had not released the candidates’ names, but an announcement is expected soon, as a public meet-and-greet is planned for Aug. 14.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
Dangerous heat Saturday followed by a few storms Saturday and Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. We are beginning Saturday on a balmy note here in Central Iowa with temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points that are not far behind. Saturday afternoon will become much hotter due to a southerly wind helping to transport hot/humid air northward into the state ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Highs will likely reach the mid to upper 90s and a few unlucky locations may reach 100 degrees. I think some mid/high level clouds and enhanced moisture in the air may hold us back here in Des Moines from reaching 100, but it will be a close call. Regardless of what the air temperature says, heat indices will be well into the 100s which is why the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m.
Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 3, 2022
9:02am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of West Sunset Road, Jefferson. 5:33pm: A deputy investigated a theft in the 700 block of Harding Street, Churdan. In all cases when a defendant has been charged, this is merely an...
