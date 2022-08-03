Read on www.kerrang.com
Related
Kerrang
Lorna Shore announce extensive U.S. The Pain Remains Tour
Following a massive support slot with Parkway Drive in the UK and Europe in September, Lorna Shore will be going Stateside for an extensive headline run. The deathcore favourites will be bringing Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur along with them on The Pain Remains Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on October 21, and wraps up in Montreal, Quebec just under a month later.
Kerrang
Listen to blackbear’s new single featuring The Used’s Bert McCracken
Ahead of the release of his sixth album in loving memory at the end of the month, blackbear has dropped another new single. His latest effort, toxic energy, features a great guest spot by The Used frontman Bert McCracken, with other collabs on the LP include New Found Glory (nothing matters), Machine Gun Kelly (gfy) and Bayside (poltergeist).
Kerrang
5 reasons why you need to check out Torus
In the post-lockdown era, it seems like more and more alternative acts are stepping from COVID-enforced gestation already fully-formed. Where so many are the offbeat product of zany bedroom experimentation, however, Milton Keynes’ Torus deal in a brand of zero-bullshit hard rock that’s refreshing in its adherence to wringing the rawest-possible emotion from guitar, bass and drums.
Kerrang
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
Hot Milk’s track-by-track guide to The King And Queen Of Gasoline
In more ways than one, Jim Shaw and Hannah Mee are The King And Queen Of Gasoline. Joining us, bleary-eyed, from just having woken up on their tour bus, Hot Milk’s dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalists are burning bright right now. Having already completed their first ever U.S. run – dropping straight in as headliners – and smashed the European festival circuit already this year, the Manchester crew are back Stateside. Alongside the likes of Waterparks, Neck Deep and Mayday Parade, kudos has been earned as one of the brightest lights of the massive, touring Sad Summer festival. Chicago’s enormous Lollapalooza showcase has been duly smashed. Hell, they’ve even scored a coveted slot on legendary late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Comments / 0