Which high school football teams are changing classes in Section III?

Axe: 22 questions about Syracuse football for the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy football, everyone. The 2022 Syracuse football season is underway with the Orange just wrapping its first week of training camp.
USA East Coast completes 3-0 trip to Spain: How did Syracuse basketball’s Benny Williams do?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse basketball player Benny Williams filled a role for USA East Coast on the team’s three-game tour of Spain that could prove vital for the Orange next season. Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward, used his athleticism to hit the boards as USA East Coast went 3-0...
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sums up official visit: Meeting the players, Jim Boeheim’s house and golf
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella’s official visit to Syracuse over the last two days mirrored most other recruits’ trips to the SU campus. The highly-regarded 6-foot-11 big in the 2023 class saw the Carmelo K. Anthony Center, toured the school’s campus, and met the Orange players.
Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
Want to bet on Syracuse football’s win total? The choice is bowl game or bust
Syracuse, N.Y. — Win totals for ACC football programs have been released ahead of the upcoming season. Want to bet on Syracuse football? The choice distills down to a simple question: Bowl or bust?. The Orange’s win total sits at five games, according to VegasInsider.com. Bettors can start placing...
Syracuse football WR Isaiah Jones will miss some time with an injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — A promising wide receiver will be sidelined as a result of an injury sustained earlier this week in practice. Isaiah Jones, a third-year receiver who is competing for a role at outside receiver, watched practice from the sideline with his arm in a sling. The school didn’t specify the injury or say how long he will be out.
Some pads came on, but Mike Schmidt is still waiting on his offensive line to pop
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, fired off a tweet Monday night sounding the alarm on an under-the-radar prospect in Syracuse with “NFL starting left tackle talent.”. Why, Nagy asked to his 100,000 followers, is nobody talking about Syracuse’s left tackle Matt...
Syracuse powers its way to 6-3 Friday night win at Lehigh Valley
Allentown, PA – The Syracuse Mets snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night, roaring out to an early lead and never looking back on their way to a 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on a warm, summer evening at Coca-Cola Park. Francisco Álvarez homered for the second time in three games, and Connor Grey pitched six innings of one-run baseball en route to the win.
Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter signs with Dolphins
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter has signed with the Miami Dolphins, joining the team in the preseason to compete for the starting job. Hofrichter will compete with 13-year veteran Thomas Morstead for the job. The team announced the signing of Hofrichter on Friday, waiving Tommy Heatherly...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips
Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
Today’s obituaries: Cerri A. Banks, Syracuse University administrator, earned 3 degrees from SU
Cerri Annette Banks, 55, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Catskill, she graduated from Monroe Community College. She went to Syracuse University, where she earned three degrees: a bachelor’s degree in inclusive elementary and special education, a master’s degree in cultural foundations of education and a Ph.D. in cultural foundations of education.
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Today’s obits: Robert Baechle owned Corvette Barn in Syracuse for 45 years; was a race car driver
Robert P. “ Bob” Baechle, 87, died Monday, August 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Born in Utica, he was a 57-year member of the Sports Car Club of America, according to his obituary. He competed for 25 years in amateur and professional racing usually with a big block Corvette.
Large water main break in Syracuse; some with no water, others will low pressure
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large water main break on Erie Boulevard West in Syracuse has disrupted water service, officials said Friday night. Some residents are without water while others may experience low water pressure, Syracuse officials said in a news release Friday night. The 24-inch main broke at North...
Syracuse Police Dealing With Another Stabbing At Destiny USA Mall
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police dealing with another stabbing at Destiny USA. Around 2 Thursday afternoon, Officers responded to the "Against All Odds" store inside the Mall. They found a 23-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital expected to be ok. Police say a fight...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Finally, Upstate, Crouse invite CNY into merger discussion (Editorial Board Opinion)
After months of “radio silence,” SUNY Upstate Medical University will hold two public forums later this month to explain why it wants to acquire Crouse Hospital. We applaud this long overdue step to inform Central New Yorkers about a deal that, if completed, will reshape how we get our healthcare for years to come.
