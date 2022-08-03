Read on bitterandblue.sbnation.com
Fan Letters: Off-field special - will Sunderland please get their act together?
Read the statement from the club this morning, and my goodness, what a shambles! I have never heard such limp wording from a club regarding a potentially dangerous situation (they even outdid American sports clubs, which are notorious for putting out grandiose-sounding statements that really say nothing). Very appalling that...
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Player Ratings
Had a pretty quiet afternoon as Cardiff only had one shot on target after their goal in the third minute. Lumley made a good save to keep that out and was commanding of his area throughout - except for one punch that he completely missed in the first half. Loved him getting the crowd going.
WATCH: Jorginho gives Chelsea the lead against Everton with a penalty
Chilwell bursts on to the box untracked. In a moment of madness, Doucoure decides to grab Chilwell by both the arms as if it’s WWE! Chilwell goes down, referee points to the spot. As is usually the case, Jorginho converts from the penalty spot to give Chelsea the lead!...
Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons
For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, transfers and Chelsea
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s opening game with Chelsea on Saturday. Lampard is expecting a “really tough game” against Chelsea, adding: “It’s nice to be at home in front of our fans. They will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of squad and manager they have.”
Marc Cucurella deal off again, on again, off again ... on again, alongside Levi Colwill?
There are many days in a transfer window. But there aren’t many days like Wednesday’s day. There aren’t many days that a Premier League club feel compelled to put out an official statement denying the biggest transfer rumormonger’s latest here-we-go-ing. Marc Cucurella may yet become a...
The Reading FC Transfer Show - 4 August | Where is Naby Sarr?
For our third transfer show show of the summer, Olly Allen is joined by Tilehurst End writer Ben Thomas and Berkshire Live’s Reading FC reporter Jonathan Low. With exactly four weeks to go until deadline day at the time of recording, we ask what business Reading still need to do, what the latest is with the left-back situation and what the hell is the hold up with Naby Sarr’s move?! It’s also hard to avoid the injury situation, plus there’s chat on transfer target Omari Hutchinson and the two players that the Royals will want to shift before September 1 - George Puscas and Liam Moore.
Player Ratings: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - Lerma and Moore’s goals leave Villa in despair on opening day
There was not a lot the Argentine could have done about either of the two goals, with Lerma smashing home from close range and Moore unmarked for his header. Martinez expertly claimed a number of teasing crosses in the box, but was ultimately let down by the men in front of him. There is still plenty of time, but his objective of beating the club’s Premier League clean sheet record may take some doing this season.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Premier League 1-20 prediction 2022/23. Where will Leeds finish?
Predictions can make you look like you really know what you’re talking about. More often, they make you look like a complete idiot and, if anything, that’s more fun. I think this season is harder to predict than last year, and seeing as I had Everton in 7th last year, expect little and be prepared to settle for less.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Instant Reaction | Toffees come up short
Everton hosted Chelsea FC in the first game of the Toffees’ 2022/23 Premier League season and Frank Lampard went with an interesting selection of players for his starting lineup, enforced as it was by injuries and a suspension. Captain Jordan Pickford was behind James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, with a midfield of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi. The two wingbacks Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko in their customary positions and a fluid front three of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil.
Fulham 2, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Liverpool and Fulham Split the Points On Opening Day
A very comfortable and familiar starting line-up kicks off the 2022-23 campaign. Klopp picked his typical back five. Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho made up the midfield, while Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino started up front. First Half. The home team started stronger, keeping the majority...
Everton didn’t deserve to lose, Iwobi was brilliant, says Lampard
Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea to start off the 2022/23 season, but the Toffees need not be ashamed of their effort in a strong defensive display. Unfortunate injury circumstances robbed Frank Lampard of handful of players even before kick off, and that was only compounded by new issues for Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina in the loss.
Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!
Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
PREVIEW: Tottenham - Southampton team news, stats, how to watch Premier League on TV and stream online
PREVIEW: Tottenham - Southampton team news, stats, how to watch Premier League on TV and stream online
Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right
Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
Tottenham’s transfer window is better than some fans want to acknowledge
With the Premier League and top-level leagues across Europe set to return this weekend, there is plenty of excitement in the football world. It was a somewhat short summer, but an expediting of the schedule was needed with the 2022 World Cup quickly approaching in November. For Tottenham Hotspur, it was a summer that started out with a lot of optimism after the club quickly brought in several incoming players. And yet, depending on which Spurs supporter you talk to, there are varying opinions for the assessment of this summer’s window thus far.
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Everton: New signings start!
The new season is finally upon us and it starts with a big game against Everton at Goodison Park. Chelsea have reinforced in several key areas, but this still won’t be an easy task. Frank Lampard got the better over Thomas Tuchel at the end of last season, and now it’s time to turn the tables.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso set to leave Chelsea for Barcelona
Marcos Alonso was one of the names conspicuously absent from Chelsea’s traveling squad for Saturday’s season opener at Goodison Park, and while we do have quite a few more players available than can fit in a 20-man matchday squad, and so by definition some will miss out every weekend, Alonso’s absence was seen as an indication of his impending move to Barcelona.
