ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

By Jennifer Hansler, Adam Pourahmadi, Kylie Atwood, Mostafa Salem
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine

Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Fox News

Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea

Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#European Union#Vienna#Foreign Policy#Getty Images#Austrian#Eu#State Department
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US deploying F-22 fighter jets near Ukraine

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets are heading to Poland this week as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its fifth month. On Wednesday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced that F-22s from the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska landed at Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, England. The fighters are stopping at RAF Lakenheath on their way to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy