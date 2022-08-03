Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

Read on www.cnn.com
Related
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
Some nationalists felt China did too little to counter Pelosi. Beijing wants to change their minds
As a US Air Force jet carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi approached Taiwan on Tuesday night, expectations ran high in China over how Beijing would respond.
ASEAN warns of Taiwan 'miscalculation' as tension simmers at meeting
PHNOM PENH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian countries warned on Thursday of miscalculations in the Taiwan Strait and "serious confrontation" among major powers, while China's foreign minister walked out before a gala dinner at a high-level meeting in Cambodia.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
DOJ talks with Trump lawyers mark a grave moment for the ex-President
Liz Cheney has posed the question with which America may have to wrestle for months to come: if there is evidence that ex-President Donald Trump committed crimes in seeking to overturn the 2020 election, what message will it send if he's not charged?
International Business Times
Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine
Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence by Russian court is 'clearly political'
Trevor Reed, a US citizen freed earlier this year after being detained in Russia for nearly three years, said Friday that Brittney Griner's sentence by a Russian court is "clearly political."
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukrainian Man, 64, Destroys Russian Gas Truck With Grenade Launcher—Report
"It stopped, and I fired a grenade launcher. When I hit it—everything was on fire," Valentin Didkovskiy said.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge fire.
Fox News
Ukraine takes out Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea
Ukrainian forces have taken out a Russian ammunition railway connecting Kherson to Crimea and further blocking Russian supply lines the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Wednesday. The intelligence update said that Russian forces would likely be able to repair the line that logistically connects occupying forces in the south to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian Ammo Depots, Missile Systems Wiped Out in Deadly Fighting: Ukraine
Ukraine's military has reported more success against Russia as it presses forward with efforts to take back control of Kherson and other southern areas.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: US deploying F-22 fighter jets near Ukraine
U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets are heading to Poland this week as the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine enters its fifth month. On Wednesday, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced that F-22s from the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska landed at Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, England. The fighters are stopping at RAF Lakenheath on their way to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, Poland.
Ukraine 'Actively Shaping' War 'For the First Time': ISW Analysis
A U.S. think tank said Ukraine was preparing for a counteroffensive in occupied Kherson amid a "dramatic weakening" of Russia's forces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Over 100 Migrants Found in Packed Truck at Mexican Border
A trucker and an accomplice have been arrested after the truck was discovered near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Exclusive: Trump lawyers in talks with Justice Department about January 6 criminal probe
The talks revolve around whether Trump would be able to shield conversations he had while he was president from federal investigators.
Russia-Installed Kherson Official Hospitalized as Kyiv Wages Offensive
In March, Volodymyr Saldo said "Kherson is Ukraine" but a month later he was made head of the Russian-controlled regional administration.
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0