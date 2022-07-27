Lisa Ling on diversity: Many of us feel alone climbing the ladder

Read on www.cnn.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Get ready to break out in dance with Netflix romantic comedy 'Wedding Season'
In "Wedding Season," the latest Netflix romantic comedy, Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda play young professionals who pretend to date to fend off parental pressure to find a spouse.
27 Popular TV Shows That Went So Downhill, People Quit Midway Through
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
16 Comedic Actors Who Absolutely Nailed Dramatic Roles, And I Am In Awe Of Their Talents
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
‘Stranger Things’: Vecna Actor Reveals How He Created the Villain’s Terrifying Voice
Jamie Campbell Bower used several horror influences to come up with his voice for Vecna in 'Stranger Things'
SE Cupp: The 'cult of Trumpism' ripped this family apart
In this episode of “Unfiltered,” SE Cupp explains how the family of a January 6 rioter was torn by Trumpism, and how so many other Americans can relate.
Australian folk star Judith Durham of The Seekers dies at 79
Judith Durham, an Australian folk music star and lead singer of The Seekers, has died, according to a statement from her record label. She was 79.
Celebrate National Mustard Day with a mustard-flavored donut
Mustard is on the menu for breakfast this Saturday.
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
Pink Floyd’s co-founder warns fans on his solo tour that if they can’t stand his politics, “F off to the bar.” His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN’s Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
