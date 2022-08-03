Philadelphia Skydiving Instructor Shatters State Record For Most Skydives In 24 Hours

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A single jump from a plane might be too much for some, but one man is trying to break a state record by falling from the sky more than 100 times on Wednesday.

Wednesday is Chris Howard’s 40th birthday. He’s celebrating his special day by giving back to the community.

He’s hoping to raise at least $5,000 for foster children. Every time he jumps out of a plane, he’s one step closer to that goal.

Dozens of spectators watched as a Bucks County man fell into the history books at Pennridge Airport on Wednesday.

“I brought my children with me. I knew they’d be excited about it and they were,” spectator Mike McGrory said.

Howard, a flight instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, is aiming to jump out of a plane 101 times in a 24-hour period.

By 4 p.m., he had already made 80 jumps, shattering the previous state record of 40 jumps.

“It’s actually my birthday today. I figured I’d celebrate my 40th by doing 100 skydives in a day,” Howard said.

“I think it’s pretty cool, like the courage that you have and not to pass out mid-air,” spectator Braihdan McGrory said.

It takes a large team to pull off a feat like this.

After Howard jumps out of the plane, someone’s right there to take his parachute off and put a new parachute on. A golf cart whisks him away to the plane for his next jump.

“We usually fly one aircraft usually, you know, and right now we’ll have two aircrafts flying at all times,” drop zone manager Aaron Teel said.

Several customers are paying to jump at the same time as Howard.

Between donors, corporate sponsors, a raffle and food sales, organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 for Bucks For Kids, a nonprofit that supports foster children.

“We provide them with funding for enrichment activities such as summer camp, sports camps, scholarships, art lessons, music lessons, tutoring, because a foster parent can’t really afford that,” Bucks For Kids Board of Directors member Becky Van Dine said.

“It’s a great cause and really happy that Chris is taking part in this,” foster parent Luke Ertel said.

At last check, Howard was on his 90th jump.

Once he’s done with all his jumps, he’ll have to fill out a form so the United States Parachute Association can certify his record-breaking achievement.