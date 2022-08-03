ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Skydiving Instructor Shatters State Record For Most Skydives In 24 Hours

By Madeleine Wright
 2 days ago

PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A single jump from a plane might be too much for some, but one man is trying to break a state record by falling from the sky more than 100 times on Wednesday.

Wednesday is Chris Howard’s 40th birthday. He’s celebrating his special day by giving back to the community.

He’s hoping to raise at least $5,000 for foster children. Every time he jumps out of a plane, he’s one step closer to that goal.

Dozens of spectators watched as a Bucks County man fell into the history books at Pennridge Airport on Wednesday.

“I brought my children with me. I knew they’d be excited about it and they were,” spectator Mike McGrory said.

Howard, a flight instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, is aiming to jump out of a plane 101 times in a 24-hour period.

By 4 p.m., he had already made 80 jumps, shattering the previous state record of 40 jumps.

“It’s actually my birthday today. I figured I’d celebrate my 40th by doing 100 skydives in a day,” Howard said.

“I think it’s pretty cool, like the courage that you have and not to pass out mid-air,” spectator Braihdan McGrory said.

It takes a large team to pull off a feat like this.

After Howard jumps out of the plane, someone’s right there to take his parachute off and put a new parachute on. A golf cart whisks him away to the plane for his next jump.

“We usually fly one aircraft usually, you know, and right now we’ll have two aircrafts flying at all times,” drop zone manager Aaron Teel said.

Several customers are paying to jump at the same time as Howard.

Between donors, corporate sponsors, a raffle and food sales, organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 for Bucks For Kids, a nonprofit that supports foster children.

“We provide them with funding for enrichment activities such as summer camp, sports camps, scholarships, art lessons, music lessons, tutoring, because a foster parent can’t really afford that,” Bucks For Kids Board of Directors member Becky Van Dine said.

“It’s a great cause and really happy that Chris is taking part in this,” foster parent Luke Ertel said.

At last check, Howard was on his 90th jump.

Once he’s done with all his jumps, he’ll have to fill out a form so the United States Parachute Association can certify his record-breaking achievement.

CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

How Long is a Flight From Philadelphia to Orlando?

- When deciding to travel from Philadelphia to Orlando, one of the first questions you might have is how long does it take? This article will give you an idea of how long a flight will last and what to expect along the way. We'll also talk about what to expect on your flight, such as the number of stops and how many flights are scheduled per day. When you book your flight, don't forget to factor in time, as this will determine the cost of your ticket.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Discontinued Choco Taco Could Potentially Return In The Future, Klondike Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A beloved frozen Philly favorite could be making a comeback. CBS3 reported last week that Klondike announced it is discontinuing the Choco Taco. The frozen treat was created in Philadelphia almost 40 years ago. Klondike responded to the uproar via Twitter. The company says it had listened to the fans and that it hopes to bring the fan-favorite back to ice cream trucks in the coming years. CBS3 will keep you posted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
