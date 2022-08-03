Read on www.tulsatoday.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Dr. Fauci warned that COVID is “doing something that we’ve never seen any other virus do” by continuing to evolve into new variants that could evade the prior immune response. Anyone who hasn’t had all their COVID vaccination shots could be in for a difficult time as...
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.
When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains.
The United States has become a nation divided over important issues in K-12 education, including which books students should be able to read in public school. Efforts to ban books from school curricula, remove books from libraries, and keep lists of books that some find inappropriate for students are increasing as Americans become more polarized […] The post When are book bans unconstitutional? A First Amendment scholar explains. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The recent killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque have shaken the city. Here's what we know
The ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque have alarmed the city's Muslim community and triggered warnings for mosque-goers as police investigate how the shootings may be linked.
