WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores reduces N.C. 12 speed limit
Council unanimously approves year-round measure at Aug. 2 meeting. At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously voted to reduce the current speed limit on its stretch of N.C. 12 from 45 to 35 miles per hour on a year-round basis. The move comes following an North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic study that was conducted over the last year at the request of council.
outerbanksvoice.com
Weekend traffic mitigation in Southern Shores
On Aug. 5, the Town of Southern Shores released this announcement about traffic mitigation measures it is employing this weekend. Barricades will be placed and posted with “Local Traffic Only” signs in the same locations as they previously have been. They will be placed today, Friday August 5 and will be removed early Monday, August 8.
outerbanksvoice.com
Latest beach nourishment updates for Buxton, Nags Head and Duck
Buxton: Project should be completed by the end of August. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the company has made significant progress since the dredge Ellis Island joined the dredge Liberty Island in Buxton on Tuesday, August 2. These two dredges used two separate landing points, and...
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Volunteer crews battle Salvo structure fire
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, multiple 911 calls to Dare Central sent the Chicamacomico Banks volunteer firefighters to Duck Village Outfitters on NC 12 in Salvo. When the first ladder truck arrived, firefighters encountered heavy fire at the back of the building at 26889 NC 12. The fire extended into the interior of the building.
outerbanksvoice.com
State issues swimming advisory on Hatteras
(North Carolina Environmental Quality) An advisory against swimming was issued on Aug. 4 at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that missing boater Jonathan Hess was found unharmed in Rodanthe. Hess had issues with his vessel and was unable to promptly return to the dock in South River where his vehicle was located. The missing person alert was issued Wednesday after Hess...
Missing boater on Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, found safe
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — UPDATE: A boater who went missing on the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina Tuesday evening was found safe, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Buxton resident John Hess, 38, was identified as the missing boater. He was found ashore in Rodanthe Thursday morning. The Coast Guard...
2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in Kill Devil Hills
Lifeguards injured in the fire were taken to the hospital and the other lifeguards in the home were able to escape safely.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
outerbanksvoice.com
Grayling Arnell Daniels, August 1
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
obxtoday.com
KDH Fire Department responds to structure fire early Friday morning
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the rear decks of the home in the 200 block of North Memorial Boulevard early Friday morning at 1:04 a.m. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments also responded to the incident. The Kill...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dropping in on JD
Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department posted this note on their Facebook page about checking in on JD Perry to wish him a speedy recovery from a boating accident. Last month, our department was dispatched for a water rescue call to assist a patient with a traumatic injury resulting from a boating accident. Partnering with Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Manteo Police Department, North Carolina Fish and Wildlife, and JD’s friend Landon Sawyer, our patient was treated and transported to a local medical facility. JD Perry is now home recovering.
outerbanksvoice.com
GoFundMe started for lifeguards left homeless by fire
Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
outerbanksvoice.com
August 5 is First Friday in Downtown Manteo
This First Friday (August 5) in downtown Manteo is going to be really special! Check out what we have happening this month. – We have Outside! Exploring Color, Patterns and Beauty in Nature: Rosalia Torres-Weiner Solo Exhibition opening in our Vault Gallery. Come by and meet Rosalia and view her vibrant artwork.
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
outerbanksvoice.com
Marian Hope Dough of Manteo, August 4
Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer (Sissy); a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
