'Seeds The Day': Picking the perfect watermelon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the New York City area braces for another extended heat streak, Con Edison is advising its customers to limit their power usage to prevent outages. The utility company sent an alert to customers in the five boroughs and Westchester to prepare for the hot weather that begins Thursday. Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s and stay there until early next week. The humidity will make it feel like temps are in the 100s and a heat advisory is in effect for much of the region.

