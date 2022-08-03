ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jack Conklin would like to stay with Browns, surgery removed bone spur too

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
A big story not getting a lot of attention, for obvious reasons, going into the 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns is the return of OT Jack Conklin. Conklin missed 10 games in 2021 after tearing his patella tendon in his knee.

He worked hard this offseason and was removed from the physically unable to perform list after a short stint to start training camp.

This offseason, Conklin restructured his contract to stick around with the Browns for the upcoming season. The restructuring did not change the length of his contract.

Conklin is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

One of the best right tackles in the game, Conklin wants to stay in Cleveland long-term:

Later in the interview, Conklin noted that he must prove that he is healthy and productive before the team would have an interest in extending his time.

Last year’s injury was the second major knee injury of the former Michigan State star’s career. He tore his ACL in 2018 while with the Tennesee Titans. While he returned to play all 16 games in 2019, the Titans had declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract which freed him up to sign with the Browns in 2020.

During his recent surgery, Conklin noted that another issue was found and fixed:

The tough right tackle also noted that he never wants to be carted off the field because he never knows when it will be his last snap. If he is able, he plans to walk off the field no matter the injury.

A healthy Conklin will be vital for the Cleveland offense. Chris Hubbard, James Hudson and Blake Hance are key reserves but each has struggled when thrown into the starting lineup at different times.

Joseph Ngata emerging as Clemson’s No. 1 wide receiver

With the departure of Jusytn Ross to the NFL, Clemson lost its true No. 1 wide receiver, leaving a void in the Tigers’ passing offense. Entering his fourth season with the Tigers, Joseph Ngata may be the player who fills that void. As Clemson began fall camp on Friday, Ngata lined up on the outside with the first team offense alongside Beaux Collins. While Ngata has struggled to stay on the field since he first arrived at Clemson, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver is back at full strength and has the trust of head coach Dabo Swinney. “He’s been amazing,” Swinney said on Friday. “He’s...
CLEMSON, SC
Twitter reacts: Richard Seymour inducted into Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders great Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. Richard Seymour played in the NFL from 2001-2012. He won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots before finishing his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.
NFL
Will Shipley details ‘totally different’ offensive mindset, expectations for 2022

After Clemson held its first fall practice session of 2022, the Tigers’ starting running back spoke to the media and weighed in on the offense’s mentality heading into the season. While Clemson’s entire offensive unit didn’t live up to expectations last season, Will Shipley was one of the bright spots for the Tigers, leading the team in rushing yards and touchdowns as a true freshman. Shipley couldn’t fully participate in the spring because of a foot injury, but now fully healthy, he and the rest of the offense have a more driven and determined mindset than the group did in 2021. “It’s totally...
CLEMSON, SC
