Netflix's The Sandman Review - What Dreams May Come
When it comes to cult classic comic book series, very few stand above Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, which featured art by a laundry list of artists like Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, and Michael Zulli to name a few. It wasn't quite an anthology series, but it frequently spun out into unique one-off stories. It wasn't exactly a superhero comic, either, but it did exist within the DC Universe and frequently intersected with it--often in the most unexpected ways. The end result was something weird and wonderful that quickly became a deeply beloved part of comic book history. Now, more than 20 years after its original publication, The Sandman has finally been adapted to live-action by Warner Bros. and Netflix. The road to get here has been long, with the project entering and exiting various stages of production with different creatives at the helm for almost as long as the comic series itself has existed. So to say expectations--and anxiety--around the final result of such a protracted effort are high would be putting it lightly.
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Horrifying Primal Redesign
When Prey arrives on Hulu on August 5, fans will notice some big changes to the Predator (Yaujta) design. It may be a surprise to those watching, and the alien hunter's look was certainly a surprise to the cast as well. However, there's a reason for all of this. While...
Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #10 - Young Avengers Part 6
Young Avengers reaches its big finale! It’s Iron Lad vs. Doom in a fight to answer the Marvel Universe’s most burning question: Who do you love?
Lady Gaga Confirmed To Star In Joker 2
Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in Joker 2 by posting a musical teaser to Twitter. She is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. This week it was also announced that Joker: Folie à deux will be arriving in theaters on August 4, 2024. Joker 2's subtitle translates as either "folly of two" or "madness shared by two." It's a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder shared by two people, or a shared delusional disorder--or possibly hallucinations transmitted from one individual to another. Starting earlier this summer, it was rumored that Lady Gaga would be joining the film--and that Joker 2 could be a musical. Lady Gaga's tweet confirms the former, but not the latter fact--though with her in place, it's certainly plausible that the Joker's next outing could be musical.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Has 10-Year Plan, Wants To Emulate The MCU
The DC Universe movie franchise is being reshaped, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazslav. However, when asked specifically about Batgirl being canceled and the future of DC movies, Zazslav said, "We're not going to put out a movie unless we believe in it." During the Q2 investor call,...
Netflix’s Sandman: Every Major Change From Comic Book To Screen
The Sandman has seen a few clever tweaks and changes to make Neil Gaiman’s masterpiece suitable for the small screen. Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s classic comic series The Sandman is finally upon us. After years in development hell, the dream lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) takes to the screen in a 10-episode run that covers the first 16 issues of the comic.
Berserk of Gluttony #7 - The Sins of Wrath
Fate finally locates Myne in Hausen, the domain of which he is lord and protector. It has always been Fate’s aim to save Myne from herself, but now the alternative comes at too high a cost to bear: should Fate fail to rescue his errant companion, the mysterious Libra threatens to rain destruction on everything he holds dear. But Fate will have to overcome more than Myne in the depths of Hausen—he’ll have to face the darkness of her past and the truth of their forsaken world.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 53 Cast Includes Alexander Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun; Teaser Trailer & IFC Premiere Date Revealed
Click here to read the full article. Documentary Now! is back on IFC and it is set to premiere Season 53 on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET with two new episodes. The titles of the two-part season premiere are “Soldier of Illusion,” written by John Mulaney, and “Trouver Frisson,” which plays tribute to the Agnès Varda films. Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Nicholas Braun (Succession), and August Diehl (Inglorious Bastards) star in the premiere episode titled “Soldier of Illusion,” which was inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. Skarsgard plays a visionary German filmmaker in the 1980s...
Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content
With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features
New character customization footage for Hogwarts Legacy was shown off during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series this week alongside an extended piece of gameplay. Players will be able to fine-tune the look of their wizard-in-training by altering the shape of their face, applying a range of hairstyles, and dressing them up with plenty of clothing options.
Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2 - These Avengers... These Monsters!
The armored Avengers and their deadliest enemies have all been monsterized by the mystical Eye of the Kraken. As the Avengers contend with their strange new powers, they seek out some unlikely allies: Rocket, Groot and Ghost-Spider! But will even these new additions to the team be enough to defeat Doctor Doom and his ever-expanding monster army?
16 Hilarious Actors Who Can Also Pull Off Dramatic Roles, And I Am Beyond Impressed By Their Range
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
‘The Daily Show’ Eyes Midterms As Audience Return Has “Energized” Late-Night Series – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah returned to its old home in March and brought back a studio audience for the first time in two years. Correspondent Desi Lydic, who earned an Emmy nomination for her “Desi Lydic: Foxsplains” segment, said during Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event that it “feels so good” to be back at 733 11th Ave. in New York. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “We missed it so much,” she said. “I think Trevor and all the correspondents really miss being with the audience. It’s a completely different experience. It...
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
HBO Max And Discovery+ Will Debut As A Single Streaming Service In 2023
It's been a bizarre week for HBO Max. Following the unceremonious cancelation of the planned direct-to-streaming Batgirl movie and removal of more than a handful of "under performing" streaming originals from the platform, CEO David Zaslav took to the stage at an investors call to explain the brand's strategy moving forward.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
Blastonier
