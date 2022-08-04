ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Justice is dead’: Two years on from Beirut port blast, families of victims call for UN help to find answers

By Bel Trew
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKwPZ_0h3OgZ8500

Rights groups, together with survivors and families of victims of Lebanon’s 2020 port blast, have urged the United Nations to immediately dispatch an independent fact-finding mission to Beirut, accusing the country’s government  of “brazenly” obstructing a probe two years on from the explosion.

At least 215 people were killed, and 6,000 injured when, on 4 August that year, several thousand tonnes of poorly stored explosive materials detonated in the capital’s port, in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in modern history.

No one has been held responsible and an investigation into the causes has stalled.

On the eve of the anniversary, several rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Legal Action Worldwide and the International Commission of Jurists together with survivors and families of the victims have accused the Lebanese authorities of “brazenly” blocking the probe by shielding politicians and officials who have been implicated.

They urged the UN Human Rights Council to put forward a resolution at the upcoming council session next month that would dispatch “without delay” an independent and impartial fact-finding mission.

“The mission should establish the facts and circumstances, including the root causes, of the explosion,“ the statement read.

“It is now, more than ever, clear that the domestic investigation cannot deliver justice,” the statement added.

Paul Naggear, whose three-year-old daughter Alexandra was among the youngest victims, told The Independent that a new UN fact-finding mission is one of the chief calls expected from protesters during planned demonstrations in Beirut on Thursday.

“The fact that it has been two years is awful. Time doesn’t heal. The pain is worsening in the absence of justice or truth or anything,” he said.

“Justice in Lebanon is dead in our eyes, there is no such thing as justice here,” he added.

It followed comments by Pope Francis who used his weekly general audience on Wednesday to pray for the families of the victims, warning the truth cannot be concealed.

“I pray that each one may be consoled by faith, and comforted by justice and truth that can never be hidden," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5LYl_0h3OgZ8500

Multiple protests have been called to mark the two-year anniversary as those impacted by the explosion demand justice.

Attempts to find the truth of what happened have repeatedly stalled.

This is despite a damning paper trail showing that senior officials from the port authorities right up to the president knew about the deadly stockpile of ammonium nitrate behind the explosion, but did nothing about it.

Originally Lebanon’s justice minister appointed judge Fadi Sawan head investigator and he charged three ex-ministers and the then prime minister with negligence in December 2020.

However, a court removed him from the case a few months later after two of the ex-ministers complained he had overstepped his powers. Judge Tarek Bitar was then appointed to replace Sawan, but his attempts to interrogate senior figures including former ministers as well as Major-General Abbas Ibrahim, head of the powerful General Security agency, all failed.

All have denied wrongdoing and resisted arrest, arguing they have immunity or that he lacks authority to prosecute them.

Human Rights Watch says suspects have simultaneously swamped courts last year with more than two dozen legal cases seeking Bitar’s removal over alleged bias and “grave mistakes”, leading to several suspensions of the investigation.

The probe was finally shelved in early 2022 due to the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several complaints against Bitar before he can continue.

The finance minister – who is backed by Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri – has held off signing a decree appointing new judges, citing concerns with sectarian issues.

This has completely stalled any attempts to go forward with the case, according to Farouk el-Moghraby, one of several lawyers representing those badly injured in the blast or family members of the dead.

He told The Independent that they are trying to petition parliament to amend civil procedures which allow investigations to be automatically halted when a complaint is submitted against the judge in question. They also want to increase fines incurred by individuals who do so “in bad faith” to deter politicians from taking this route.

He said they were also hoping to encourage the finance minister to appoint a new head of the court of cassation so the existing complaints, holding up the probe, can at last be heard.

“I have to remain hopeful that there will be justice. All of us have been wounded by this explosion, they destroyed the country. We cannot deal with this Lebanese-style, it is too huge,” El-Moghraby said.

“If we keep fighting we have a chance at justice. If we lose our hope there will be no chance. We don’t have another choice, we can only fight,” he added.

There are fresh concerns for Beirut as the capital’s grain silos, which were badly damaged by the explosion, have been on fire for three weeks due to the fermenting grain still trapped inside. This week several of them began collapsing, sending toxic dust into the surrounding areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4Rqq_0h3OgZ8500

On Wednesday firefighters received another warning that another two of the silos on the north side would imminently fall down. Residents in the surrounding areas have been told to wear masks when outside.

Lt Michel el-Murr, a fire department chief, who lost 10 members of his team in the explosion, said the grain silo was still on fire but because of new warnings of collapse, it was too dangerous for his teams to battle the blazes.

He said it was impossible to describe the feeling of sadness at the lack of justice.

“The investigation is blocked and we are still waiting to see what the result will be. We cannot do anything as firefighters, we do our job and our work,’ he told The Independent .

“I’m devastated because I want to know what happened and why my colleagues, my brothers and sister were killed and what for?”

“The sadness in my heart I cannot express properly.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port

Dozens of people have been injured and 17 firefighters are missing after lightning struck fuel storage tanks at a supertanker port in Cuba, sparking explosions and ferocious fires.The blaze broke out during a thunderstorm on Friday night in the city of Matanzas and raged uncontrollably on Saturday despite fire crews’ battling to quell it.The official Cuban News Agency said a lightning strike set one oil tank on fire at Matanzas Supertanker Base and the blaze later spread to a second fuel storage container.At least 67 people have been injured in four explosions and 17 firefighters remained unaccounted for, according...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and friend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
The Independent

Israel to allow Palestinians from West Bank to use airport

Palestinians from the occupied West Bank will soon be allowed to travel on flights to Turkey out of an Israeli airport, the Israel Airports Authority said Tuesday.The move is part of a series of gestures Israel says it is making to improve the living conditions of Palestinians in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Critics say the measures do not address the daily humiliations of the decades-long occupation or pave the road for Palestinian statehood.The airports authority said in a statement that beginning in late August there will be twice-weekly flights from the southern city of Eilat's...
WORLD
The Independent

Hamas issues, then rescinds, sweeping rules on Gaza coverage

Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers issued sweeping new restrictions on journalists after the recent conflict there, but then rescinded them, a group representing foreign media in Israel and the Palestinian territories said Tuesday.Palestinians who work with foreign journalists were first informed of the new rules earlier this week in messages sent by the Hamas-run Interior Ministry. They were ordered not to report on Gazans killed by misfired Palestinian rockets or the military capabilities of Palestinian armed groups, and were told to blame Israel for the recent escalation.The Foreign Press Association, which represents international media, including The Associated Press, said the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into a huge fireball after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Explosions#Lebanon#Justice#Un#The United Nations#Lebanese
The Independent

National helpline launched for east and southeast Asian victims of racism in UK

A free 24-hour national helpline has been launched to support east and southeast Asian victims of racism and other forms of hate in the UK.Callers to the On Your Side service can speak to a specialist adviser, with long-term support available. They can also use the helpline to report incidents of racial abuse or attacks targeting other aspects of their identity.Operators speak a variety of languages including Japanese, Indonesian, Tagalog (widely spoken in the Philippines) and several Chinese dialects.The service will run seven days a week and was created by a consortium of 15 representative groups in response to the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Afghanistan: Expert panel to explore The Taliban’s war on women

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago, it has scaled up its assault on the rights of women.As the hardline Islamist group swept to power in the summer of 2021, many women fled for fear of being oppressed, arrest, violence or even worse. The last time they had ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, women were barred from working, girls were blocked from going to school, and women had to be chaperoned by a male relative if they wanted to leave the house.Get your free ticket via our Eventbrite pageSince it took over last year, the Taliban...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Voices: ‘Life in the UK’: the grim truth behind the government’s citizenship tests

As an adviser to the Labour Party on immigration law and policy, I write draft parliamentary questions for MPs and peers to consider. They cover issues like government statistics, border control or their assessment of topical problems. Usually, they receive short, bland replies; but on some rare occasions they reveal something significant – even extraordinary.For example, in January 2021, Holly Lynch MP asked about the most times someone has failed the “Life in the UK” citizenship test. The reply from immigration minister Kevin Foster MP was very surprising. Foster confirmed someone had failed the test 118 times in a row....
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy