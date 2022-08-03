Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

Read on www.wrdw.com
Related
Suspect identified in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened overnight. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Ct.) around 1:30 a.m. on...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
wach.com
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
wach.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRDW-TV
One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
WIS-TV
Sumter couple charged in connection with death of newborn
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter couple was arrested in connection with the death of their newborn baby. On July 31, Sumter Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Moorehead Place, where 21-year-old Melissa Nicole Bautch told officers she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier.
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
counton2.com
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia. According to the Columbia Police Department, Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, was charged with operating a gaming house, keeping unlawful gaming tables, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of marijuana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing his mother and aunt
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Clarendon County man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother and aunt. Darius Sharper is charged with Attempted Murder and Burglary/Breaking and Entering. On August 4th deputies were called to the scene on Bethel Hwy in the Paxville area around 2 p.m....
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for trafficking methamphetamine Friday. Heather Koon-Hobby, 41, exchanged illegal narcotics at two different hotels in Lexington County on December 3, 2018 and December 11, 2018, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal lawsuit filed following death at a Midlands jail
A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in the Richland County jail.
WIS-TV
Teen suspect arrested in Harbison Gardens Apartments shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Thursday a teenage suspect is in custody on attempted murder charges. Jentry McCombs, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. On June 17, McCombs is accused of...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
wach.com
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
Comments / 0