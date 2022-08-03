England-US Women's Game at Wembley Sells Out in One Day

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.The counties are hoping to bring the game “home” for the centenary of the first ever World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, the body responsible for South America’s international tournaments, said it is the “dream of a continent” to make this happen.Chile and Argentina have also hosted the competition, in 1962 and 1978 respectively.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fifa 23: EA Sports reveal exciting career mode details in new trailerEilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirt

