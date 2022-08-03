England-US Women's Game at Wembley Sells Out in One Day

Read on www.usnews.com
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule
The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
Revenge for Australia as England outclassed in semi-final
England netball captain Natalie Metcalf promised her team will come back fighting in Sunday’s bronze medal clash with New Zealand after seeing their hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title dashed at the NEC in Birmingham.England were outclassed 60-51 by Australia, who fought back from the shock of losing their last group game against Jamaica to largely dominate proceedings, establishing a six-point half-time cushion before easing into the final.Metcalf’s side beat New Zealand, the reigning world champions, in a pool game on Thursday and the 29-year-old said they would swiftly put the disappointment of defeat behind them and concentrate...
Four South American nations team up for joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.The counties are hoping to bring the game “home” for the centenary of the first ever World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, the body responsible for South America’s international tournaments, said it is the “dream of a continent” to make this happen.Chile and Argentina have also hosted the competition, in 1962 and 1978 respectively.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fifa 23: EA Sports reveal exciting career mode details in new trailerEilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirt
RELATED PEOPLE
European champions England rise to 4th in latest FIFA world rankings
FIFA have released the latest women's world rankings, with new places in the top 10 for England, Germany, Sweden, France & more.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 19: West Ham
Guardian writers’ predicted position 8th (NB: this is not necessarily Jacob Steinberg’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The aim is to challenge for a place in the top four again. The question is whether West Ham have grown stale. They captured the imagination with their run to the Europa League semi-finals last season, but a small squad struggled to cope with the additional workload and David Moyes has spent the summer trying to add more quality in several positions.
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
Women's soccer gear in demand after historic England win
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Weekly sales of women's soccer gear have tripled since the start of the women's European Championship that ended on Sunday with an historic England win, according to retailer Fanatics Inc, which sold official merchandise for the tournament.
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
Northern Ireland clinch lawn bowls gold by thrashing India in men’s fours final
Northern Ireland secured a second Commonwealth Games gold medal after their lawn bowlers defeated India 18-5 in the men’s fours final on Saturday.The quartet of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh established a 7-0 lead after four ends, setting the scene for a one-sided victory at Victoria Park in Leamington Spa.McKeown said: “You’re always looking at the finishing line, but you just have to take it end by end, and keep them ticking over, and I think we did that well here. It’s an outstanding achievement.”McHugh, who alongside McClure claimed top spot in the podium in the...
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs Manchester City – The Opposition
It only feels like yesterday when Ilkay Gundogan tapped home the winner against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances. It’s even less time since Manchester City’s very own Chloe Kelly fired home for England as the Lionesses beat Germany to be crowned European champions for the first time. Yet here we are on the brink of a new season, with the boys looking for a third consecutive league title, and the girls aiming to take on Chelsea and Arsenal for WSL bragging rights.
Commonwealth Games 2022: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix eyes second gold plus netball and cricket semis
England netball prepare to face Australia in a mouth-watering netball semi-final while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix will be watched by famous dad Fred as she dives for her second gold of the Games.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s major showdowns and reflects on Friday’s action as we enter the final weekend of competition.Netball rematchEngland and Australia go head to head in their netball semi-final after the hosts thumped world champions New Zealand by 10 points to earn their place in the last four.Australia limped through to the knockout stages after a shock defeat to Jamaica, but England coach Jess...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Presnel Kimpembe to stay at PSG despite interest from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG. Presnel Kimpembe looks set to stay...
Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day
Liverpool came back twice but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
ESPN
USMNT striker Jordan Pefok scores on Bundesliga debut to give Union Berlin win over Hertha Berlin
United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season on Saturday. Pefok, who also scored on his debut in the German Cup on Monday, opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on their way to a third consecutive league win over its rival -- a fourth including their cup meeting last season -- to keep the unofficial title of "Stadtmeister" (city champion).
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England take rhythmic gymnastics bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's rhythmic gymnasts celebrated a Commonwealth Games bronze medal after a nervous wait over...
England thump New Zealand to set up India semi-final at Commonwealth Games
England will face India on Saturday with a place in the Commonwealth Games final at stake after routing New Zealand, chasing down a meagre 72 in just 11.4 overs to top Group B.After a seven-wicket win in their most dominant display at Birmingham 2022 so far, England avoided a semi-final showdown against Australia, Group A winners and the overwhelming gold medal favourites.But in spite of the absence of injured captain Heather Knight, England are gradually gaining in confidence after a disappointing winter as they recorded a sixth successive T20 victory this summer.Katherine Brunt was almost unplayable in the powerplay, finishing...
