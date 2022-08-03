Former OSU wrestler Ferrari charged with sexual battery, warrant out for arrest

Read on www.ocolly.com
Experienced OSU front seven headlined by Oliver, Martin in 2022
Even though Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper are gone, the Oklahoma State “front seven” is considered to be one of the best in the country for a big reason; experience. The defensive line and linebackers have multiple players with years of experience, most notably sixth-year defensive end Brock Martin and fifth-year defensive tackle Brendon Evers.
Pinpointed potential: Richardson, other sophomore receivers, poised for breakout season
As Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy stood in front of the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, there was one specific topic of emphasis. A better situation for not just his offense as a whole, but the receiving core in particular. “Anybody here that followed us last year (knows that) it was really scary,” Gundy said.
