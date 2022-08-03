ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Former OSU wrestler Ferrari charged with sexual battery, warrant out for arrest

By Adam Engel, Co-Editor-in-Chief
ocolly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ocolly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Experienced OSU front seven headlined by Oliver, Martin in 2022

Even though Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper are gone, the Oklahoma State “front seven” is considered to be one of the best in the country for a big reason; experience. The defensive line and linebackers have multiple players with years of experience, most notably sixth-year defensive end Brock Martin and fifth-year defensive tackle Brendon Evers.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy