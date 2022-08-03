ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 3 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day diverts shoppers

Warm summer weather greeted Perry-area youngsters and their elders Saturday at the sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day, staged in the parking lot at First Avenue and Iowa Highway 141. Demonstrations of life-saving gear used by police officers, firefighters and ambulance paramedics were staged after Old Glory was raised atop...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents

A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating the killing of two dogs near Cumberland

(Cumberland) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on August 2nd, they were made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27th and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Night In Perry

The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

141 Garage Sales Begin Today

If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning

IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

