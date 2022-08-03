Read on theperrynews.com
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
Polk County Sheriff's office investigating homicide on the north side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide near the intersection of NE 46th Avenue and NE 3rd Street on Des Moines' north side. Around 12:30 Saturday morning, deputies responded to multiple calls of gun shots. They say 51-year-old Scott Crane was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
Sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day diverts shoppers
Warm summer weather greeted Perry-area youngsters and their elders Saturday at the sixth annual Perry Public Safety Day, staged in the parking lot at First Avenue and Iowa Highway 141. Demonstrations of life-saving gear used by police officers, firefighters and ambulance paramedics were staged after Old Glory was raised atop...
Police: Des Moines man faces charges in fatal crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing charges after afatal crash on Hubbell Avenue. The two-vehicle crash occurred at East 43rd Court on Aug. 3. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. One woman, 49-year-old Susan Kelly, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating the killing of two dogs near Cumberland
(Cumberland) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on August 2nd, they were made aware of the animal abuse, cruelty and killing of two dogs in the area of rural Cumberland. These two dogs had been missing since July 27th and were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road. The rear legs of the dogs had been bound and they were found to have been shot in the head.
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
Sheriff: 2 missing dogs in Iowa found dead with bullet wounds to the head
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving two dogs that were found dead in rural Cumberland on Tuesday. They were found dead near a bridge on 660th Street, close to Tucson Road, the sheriff's office reported. Officials say the rear legs of...
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
Have you seen this man? Des Moines police seek person of interest in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in the Sunday shooting death of a Des Moines man. The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Cedrick Charles Thomas, Jr. in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady. Police said Russian Lovelady was […]
Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Night In Perry
The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning
IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
DMPD arrests 2nd suspect in connection to fatal 'drug-related' robbery
A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the 11th Des Moines homicide of 2022. 19-year-old Violet Marie Terry is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, the Des Moines Police Department said Wednesday. Earlier this week, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Shawn Hermes...
