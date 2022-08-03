Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft

Read on fun1043.com
KIMT
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
KIMT
Placement continues to be a problem for juveniles arrested in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy wanted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct was placed under arrest early Friday morning, but law enforcement came into more issues when they couldn’t find any placement for the boy anywhere in the state. The boy, who was arrested after he...
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case sentenced
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020, is sentenced. Court records show 52-year-old Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years extended supervision. In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600...
Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspects appear in court
Police arrested three people allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
wwisradio.com
Pedestrian killed on State Hwy 71
On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:43pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a. pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on State Highway 71 near Dakota Ave, in the Township of Little Falls. The. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
