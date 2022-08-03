Read on www.digitalspy.com
Is it possible to create a new 4 Kings account on PlayStation?
So i logged in on 4 Kings as normal. I got this notifcation saying my account was flagged for Abusive Language further reports will result in further action. I googled Abusive Language & it came up being rude.It's strange i reported loads of Americans for swearing at me & they was on it the next day no bans or warnings. I soon get warned for petty things.
Pixel 6 to LG smart TV.
I've been trying to connect the above with no success. The pairing process appears to be working and even gives a code but nothing happens. It just continues to say pairing. Any advice please?. Posts: 9,094. Forum Member. ✭. 06/08/22 - 08:17 #2. You will have to find a 3rd party...
O2 5G Sim
Hi guys, got a bit of a query about a sim. I bought a Samsung Galaxy S22 a few months ago and I was already on a sim only plan with O2 (4G). I then went online and changed my tariff with O2 as they had a good offer. In the past when I've changed tariffs, I've never needed to change sims, but this time they sent me a new one. I tried to swap them over but it just wasn't working, so I kept the old sim in my new phone and everything still worked. When I'm out of the house, the 5G symbol comes up on my phone which suggests that the old sim is still able to access 5G?
Google Pixel 6a review – the best value Android phone of 2022?
Shopping for an affordable Android smartphone doesn't mean you have to sacrifice specs, power and features. The Pixel 6a is proof of that. It gives you snappy performance, quality cameras and loads of software smarts for under £400 – a handset we recommend not only to Android purists but anyone tempted to make the jump from an Apple iPhone SE.
Talk talk fiber 65 Voip
Hello there I'm getting the new Talk talk 65 Fibre voip service and will be installed on August 25th now will they install the fiber line on the telegraph pole that's where my current phone line comes from as my outside line is underneath the facia boards and goes into the converted attic room where the router and the phone are. I'm a little worried on how they will install it as I hope they will do it on the telegraph pole because I don't want them to dig a trench in case they damage something in the ground.
What does Anamorphic mean?
On the backs of all my Not Going Out and My Family DVDs, where it says the format of what both shows were/are filmed in (16:9 of course), it says Anamorphic as well. What does this mean?. Basically there is a special lens in the camera that squeezes a widescreen...
TV played sounds which you recorded onto cassette then put into a computer?
Can someone shed light on this so I know I'm not making it up. A TV show would play sounds which a person would then record onto cassette. When the cassette was put into a computer system - something along the lines of commadore or zx spectrum, the sounds from the TV loaded a game or program.
