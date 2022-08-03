Hi guys, got a bit of a query about a sim. I bought a Samsung Galaxy S22 a few months ago and I was already on a sim only plan with O2 (4G). I then went online and changed my tariff with O2 as they had a good offer. In the past when I've changed tariffs, I've never needed to change sims, but this time they sent me a new one. I tried to swap them over but it just wasn't working, so I kept the old sim in my new phone and everything still worked. When I'm out of the house, the 5G symbol comes up on my phone which suggests that the old sim is still able to access 5G?

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO