Hungry Horse News A 20-year-old female fell through the skylight of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium early Sunday morning and died of her injuries, the Columbia Falls Police Department said in a release. The accident happened at 2:25 a.m., police said. “It was determined that for unknown reasons, the women gained access to the high school gymnasium roof with two other subjects and fell through a skylight hitting the gymnasium floor,” Lt. Gary Denham said in a release. She was later identified as Erika Brisendine, a resident of the Flathead Valley. Denham said the incident is considered an accident. Medical personnel on the scene administered first aid, but Brisendine died as a result of her injuries. The school has several security cameras in and around the gym and its roof. This is not the first time people have been caught on the roof of the school. Several years ago some students got on the roof and broke a skylight. No one was hurt, but the teens, who were not allowed to walk the stage at graduation. This story has been updated to reflect the name of the victim.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO