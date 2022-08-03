ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ivan Maisel sets realistic expectations for Bo Nix at Oregon in 2022

By Griffin McVeigh about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCuLE_0h3OOoH800
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Nix began his college football career in dramatic fashion, getting a win against Oregon with Auburn in an early-season nonconference matchup at AT&T Stadium. He will now wrap up his eligibility with the Ducks, hoping to help first-year head coach Dan Lanning hit the ground running and possibly contend on a national level.

However, On3’s Ivan Maisel does not see it that way. He believes Nix will continue to be the quarterback he always has been, describing him as “good, not great.” The Auburn legacy went through major ups and downs while on the Plains, being inconsistent as a thrower. Maisel believes the same trend follows Nix up to the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m not expecting a whole lot out of Bo Nix,” Maisel said. “I mean, we got a pretty good sample of what he could do at Auburn and I think he was competent, good. He’s now in a new place, new system, new everything, and I’m really curious how he does just because I think he’s a good litmus test for the scope of all these transfers and what they’re going to get themselves into. I don’t expect him to be markedly better than what we saw at Auburn.

“I think he’s a terrific athlete, he’s a good quarterback. He didn’t always make good decisions and unless he gets that mental maturity of what to do and what not to do and being able to act on it, then I think we’ll see a guy that we saw at Auburn. Good, not great.”

More on Oregon, Bo Nix

Nix is currently going through a three-person quarterback competition, with Lanning having a huge decision upcoming. The transfer portal addition has been viewed as the favorite, at least from the outside, due to his experience in the SEC — even if results have varied.

After the spring game, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said the biggest thing Oregon is working on with Nix is “trying to not make a bad play worse.” His athleticism can lead to some spectacular plays when everything breaks down but as Maisel suggested, the decision-making has not always been there. Dillingham seemingly wants Nix to work on his mentals during a play and if he can, Nix will most likely be the starting quarterback on Sept. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps first practice of fall camp

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recaps the Ducks' first practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack. If...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
kcfmradio.com

Emeralds Win; New QB Settling In

The Eugene Emeralds maintain their lead in the Northwest league with a win last night against the Spokane Indians. They did it with a mix of singles and home runs and had a little help from the Indians when pitcher Anderson Pilar hit Emeralds shortstop Jimmy Glowenke with the bases loaded scoring a run. The ems scored 8 runs on 8 hits while holding the Indians to 2 runs on 5 hits. The Ems hold a ½ game lead in the standings.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager

In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Auburn#Plains
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

July 29, 2020

Anyone present during the Black Unity-led protest in Springfield’s Thurston Hills neighborhood on July 29, 2020, will likely remember it forever. The protest focused on supporting a local Black resident and educating people about the racist history of nooses after a neighbor “decorated” his yard with a skeleton on a noose. Dozens of anti-racist protesters showed up in solidarity to march and chant, with some residents joining in. Other neighbors appeared to join with counter-protesters to heckle, harass and assault the protesters.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVL

Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
kezi.com

Fire near Dexter destroys structures

DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
DEXTER, OR
kezi.com

Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor

EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED BURNING

Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited burning following an incident Tuesday. The RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old at a campfire at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was advised of fire safety, then was then cited and released.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5

Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 4

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. and Demming Rd. Tuesday night at about 11:30pm after receiving the report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a second vehicle that was making a turn. The motorcyclist was found to be unresponsive and not breathing following the impact. Upon arrival, responding paramedics determined the motorcyclist to be deceased. Investigation revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle had been southbound on Territorial Hwy. when it struck the rear passenger quarter-panel of a northbound Honda CRV that was turning westbound onto Demming Rd. The motorcycle did not appear to have a functioning headlight prior to the impact. Speed, alcohol, and defective lighting are all being investigated as factors contributing to the crash. The driver of the CRV is cooperating with the investigation. The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman accused of assaulting disabled young man to appear in court

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of injuring a young disabled man on multiple occasions, has had new charges filed against her. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. A video had surfaced of Mast apparently shoving an object into a disabled young man’s ear. Police say their investigation at the time showed that Mast had broken some of his fingers and assaulted him in the head and groin on previous occasions.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy