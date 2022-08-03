Ivan Maisel sets realistic expectations for Bo Nix at Oregon in 2022

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bo Nix began his college football career in dramatic fashion, getting a win against Oregon with Auburn in an early-season nonconference matchup at AT&T Stadium. He will now wrap up his eligibility with the Ducks, hoping to help first-year head coach Dan Lanning hit the ground running and possibly contend on a national level.

However, On3’s Ivan Maisel does not see it that way. He believes Nix will continue to be the quarterback he always has been, describing him as “good, not great.” The Auburn legacy went through major ups and downs while on the Plains, being inconsistent as a thrower. Maisel believes the same trend follows Nix up to the Pacific Northwest.

“I’m not expecting a whole lot out of Bo Nix,” Maisel said. “I mean, we got a pretty good sample of what he could do at Auburn and I think he was competent, good. He’s now in a new place, new system, new everything, and I’m really curious how he does just because I think he’s a good litmus test for the scope of all these transfers and what they’re going to get themselves into. I don’t expect him to be markedly better than what we saw at Auburn.

“I think he’s a terrific athlete, he’s a good quarterback. He didn’t always make good decisions and unless he gets that mental maturity of what to do and what not to do and being able to act on it, then I think we’ll see a guy that we saw at Auburn. Good, not great.”

Nix is currently going through a three-person quarterback competition, with Lanning having a huge decision upcoming. The transfer portal addition has been viewed as the favorite, at least from the outside, due to his experience in the SEC — even if results have varied.

After the spring game, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said the biggest thing Oregon is working on with Nix is “trying to not make a bad play worse.” His athleticism can lead to some spectacular plays when everything breaks down but as Maisel suggested, the decision-making has not always been there. Dillingham seemingly wants Nix to work on his mentals during a play and if he can, Nix will most likely be the starting quarterback on Sept. 3.