Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale surprises The Warning’s Dany Villarreal with new guitar onstage

Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Judith Durham: a pioneering woman in Australian music
“I never dreamed of being a pop star. I wanted to be singing on stage and playing piano. I never thought I’d be writing songs. But once things got under way all these things unfolded.”. Musician Judith Durham, who died in Melbourne on 5 August aged 79 from the...
John Prine’s Cover Of “1959” On The New John Anderson Tribute Album Is Just Flawless
Hearing his voice on a new piece of work, although a cover, just feels so nostalgic. Prine is featured on the stellar new John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, covering “1959.”. John Anderson originally recorded the song in 1980, and it was...
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
