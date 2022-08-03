ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendon Hooker buys in completely on 'extremely aggressive' mentality

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFxue_0h3ON8Rm00
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker is ready to show the college football world just how aggressive he can be with the football in 2022.

According to

quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, the Volunteers star quarterback is buying in completely to an aggressive mentality.

“Maybe early, but as the season went on, no. He was just extremely intelligent with the football. He made good decisions,” stated Halzle, speaking on whether Hooker was too protective of the ball at times last season. “I said it the first day that I ever came out here. I don’t want a guy that comes out and plays carefully. If you’re going to play in this offense for us, you’re going to rip the football every single time you get an opportunity—not stupidly, not recklessly, but extremely aggressive.

“Hendon does a beautiful job of walking the aggressive-to-reckless line, but always with intelligence on it.”

Prior to the 2022 season, Hendon Hooker is receiving immense hype, including many picking him as their sleeper Heisman Trophy winner. Straddling the line between aggressiveness and recklessness will be important for Hooker, but it’s evident his coach isn’t worrying about the possibilities.

Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton relationship paying dividends for Tennessee

Hendon Hooker will enter the 2022 season with a ton of hype and rightfully so. He finished last season on a hot streak, averaging 269 passing yards and three touchdowns per game over his last three. But if you rewind to this time last year, it was Joe Milton having all of the eyeballs on him in Knoxville. Earning the starting job to begin 2021, he eventually gave way to Hooker as the Tennessee offense exploded.

Even with the two going through a quarterback battle last season and Hooker eventually taking Milton’s job, they have a solid relationship with one another — especially off the field. Tennessee quarterback coach Joey Halzle recently discussed how the two quarterbacks get along, saying there’s a “real friendship” between Hooker and Milton but they are still competitive on the field.

“It’s been great,” Halzle said. “Joe and Hendon have a real relationship, not just on the field but off it. They have become really, really close friends. They compete with each other every day. Growing up, you always want to beat your best friend, but it’s always in a positive light. That positivity and that positive energy has really just translated into our QB room. Tayven (Jackson) has walked right into that. It’s been a good environment for him.”

Comments / 0

 

