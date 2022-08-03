ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Football Countdown: 31 days till kickoff

 3 days ago
Dr. Michael Huang | KSR

Ladies and Gentlemen, football is back. The Kentucky football team returns to Kroger Field today to commence preseason practice activities. We are only 31 days away from Football Time in the Bluegrass. Don’t Geek.

31 — Years in-between Kentucky victories against Florida. After snapping that streak in 2018, Stoops tallied another win over the Gators at Kroger Field in 2021. The Wildcats opened as four-point underdogs on the road this fall in game two.

131 — Seasons of Kentucky football have been played. The Cats have participated in 1,318 contests, including 21 bowl games.

31.5 — Career sacks by Josh Allen, the most ever by a Kentucky Wildcat. What a badass.

.531 — Blanton Collier’s winning percentage at Kentucky when his career concluded in 1961. No coach has left Lexington with a winning record since, but Mark Stoops is on track to change that. He’s currently 59-53 through 10 seasons at Kentucky.

331 — Rushing yards by the Wildcats in the 37-30 UK victory over Virginia Tech in the 2019 Belk Bowl, a Kentucky football postseason record.

31 — Yards Jalen Geiger ran into the end zone for a pick six against Vanderbilt, his first career interception. Expected to play a much larger role in the secondary this year, Geiger changed numbers from No. 34 to 4.

31 — The jersey number this year for Maxwell Hairston, a 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman cornerback from West Bloomfield, MI.

31 — Game winning streak by Oklahoma was the longest in the nation in 1951… until they met Bear Bryant’s Kentucky Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl. The streak Kentucky snapped with a 13-7 win is still the ninth-longest in FBS history. Sorry, Sooners.

31 — Yard touchdown grabbed by Izayah Cummings against Chattanooga was the longest reception of his career. After getting banged up in his first year at tight end, Adam Luckett believes he’s poised to become a breakout star in 2022.

