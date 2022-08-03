Read on newpittsburghcourier.com
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier
Telehealth abortions could ‘offload’ Western PA surge in demand — if they were widely offered
(Illustration by Andrea Shockling/PublicSource) Abortion pills by mail were approved by the FDA in December. They’re safe, cost effective and often ready sooner than in-clinic options. But at a time when they’re needed most, telehealth abortions are not offered at either of the Pittsburgh region’s clinics. by...
pghcitypaper.com
Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety. Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
Pittsburgh loosens residency requirement for firefighters
(The Center Square) – Union disputes in Pittsburgh over residency requirements for city workers have weakened requirements for police and firefighters to live in the city proper. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy detailed the shift away from residency requirements. Pittsburgh voters approved an amendment...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
wtae.com
PWSA showcases first steps toward 5-year, nearly $500 million modernization of Pittsburgh water system
PITTSBURGH — Highland II reservoir normally holds 125 million gallons of treated drinking water. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority was showcasing the work underway in the drained reservoir. That work is the first step in a five-year, nearly $500 million modernization. Watch the report from Highland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise again
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said. He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
New Pittsburgh Courier
SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS: Black youth taken on helicopter ride as they learn aeronautics, aviation
PITTSBURGH STUDENTS FLEW IN A HELICOPTER AS THEY LEARNED ABOUT AERONAUTICS AND AVIATION, JULY 27. On Wednesday, July 27, fifteen youths from the Pittsburgh area were taken to new heights. Literally. The students, who are part of the Schenley Heights Community Development Program, were taken on a helicopter excursion in...
wtae.com
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
11 Investigates: Pittsburgh teachers blindsided by furlough notices
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of the school year, furlough notices went out to Pittsburgh Public School teachers, blindsiding the teachers and their union. “I felt kind of like — how do they wait until the end? It’s like you’re sentenced to death, but they wait until the end to tell you,” PPS teacher John Robertson, who was one of 31 teachers who received the furlough notices, said.
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday...
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
