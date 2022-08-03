PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said. He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO