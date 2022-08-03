ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety

State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety. Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites

It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
The Center Square

Pittsburgh loosens residency requirement for firefighters

(The Center Square) – Union disputes in Pittsburgh over residency requirements for city workers have weakened requirements for police and firefighters to live in the city proper. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy detailed the shift away from residency requirements. Pittsburgh voters approved an amendment...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Federal Firearm Convictions

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of West Homestead, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months imprisonment and one year of supervised release for each of his eleven counts of convictions for violating federal firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge...
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said.  He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste

Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Investigates: Pittsburgh teachers blindsided by furlough notices

PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of the school year, furlough notices went out to Pittsburgh Public School teachers, blindsiding the teachers and their union. “I felt kind of like — how do they wait until the end? It’s like you’re sentenced to death, but they wait until the end to tell you,” PPS teacher John Robertson, who was one of 31 teachers who received the furlough notices, said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA — A suburban Pittsburgh resident has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal firearms and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Wednesday...
PITTSBURGH, PA

