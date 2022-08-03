Pa. is giving counties cash for elections. But some say the strings attached might make their jobs harder

Read on www.witf.org
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Philly sends $500,000 in emergency funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA
The ALF-PA was formed in 1985 after the Pennsylvania General Assembly cut Medicaid funding for abortion. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but Mayor Jim Kenney said there are still financial obstacles facing people seeking an abortion. That’s why the city is sending $500,000 in funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA.
Pa. adds a 4th county to ballot dispute as a candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Energy Transfer held criminally responsible for damage from Mariner East pipeline construction
This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We’ll move quickly to correct the record and we’ll only point to the best information we have at the time. The state attorney general says...
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
Pennsylvania’s lowest funded school districts lay out their plans for millions in new funding
A few of those districts are reaping tens of millions more dollars from the state budget compared to last year. Schools across Pennsylvania – especially those the state has labeled as underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their budgets. The...
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will increase – again – starting next year
The five-member Turnpike Commission approved an across-the-board fee hike for the 15th time in a row. Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers will see another toll increase next year. The five-member Turnpike Commission approved a 5% hike for all drivers beginning Jan. 8. The minimum toll for an E-Z Pass customer will increase from $1.70 to $1.80. Drivers who use Toll By Plate will pay at least another $.30 starting next year, or $4.40.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on gun laws in Pennsylvania and across the country
The ruling also has come up in challenges to restrictions on gun possession for 18- to 20-year-olds in Texas and Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov....
Pennsylvania’s mail voting law can stay in place, state Supreme Court rules
A lower appellate court earlier this year sided with Republican lawmakers, saying that permitting no-excuse mail voting required amending the state constitution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The state Supreme Court has...
How the 2022 midterms strategy could change after the Kansas abortion vote
It was the first political test of voters' appetite for state abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. On Tuesday, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have opened the door to significant abortion restrictions in the state. It was the first...
A new Pa. law aims to address old gas well cleanup. It could make the problem worse, critics say
Gov. Tom Wolf is launching a review of the conventional drilling industry. Environmentalists say a new law to oversee federal money for abandoned oil and gas well clean up could jeopardize funding and lead to more problems. Critics include Gov. Tom Wolf, who let the legislation become law without his...
Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz touts American manufacturing, ‘burn pit’ bill, in visit to Western Pennsylvania
Oz voiced support for legislation that would provide health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange and other carcinogens. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Pittsburgh region Tuesday to argue that government regulations disadvantage American businesses — and boost competitors such as China.
All of Pennsylvania’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Brian Fitzpatrick
This isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements. All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Pa., tours new $29M terminal upgrades at LVIA
Amid a summer of flight delays and cancellations across the country, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the area Tuesday to highlight significant funding being used to upgrade Lehigh Valley International Airport. Buttigieg, the 40-year-old former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, endured heavy criticism as chaos...
Pennsylvania’s Casey, Toomey on opposite sides of federal burn pit legislation
A bill that would expand health care coverage for military veterans impacted by toxic burn pits was rejected by Republican senators last week. The measure divided Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators. Democrat Sen. Bob Casey urged Republicans to change their opposition to the measure that’s been hailed as the largest expansion of care in VA history.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.
Pa. Senate race: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
Correction: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Maggie MacDonald. In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out...
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
