Read on newpittsburghcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Telehealth abortions could ‘offload’ Western PA surge in demand — if they were widely offered
(Illustration by Andrea Shockling/PublicSource) Abortion pills by mail were approved by the FDA in December. They’re safe, cost effective and often ready sooner than in-clinic options. But at a time when they’re needed most, telehealth abortions are not offered at either of the Pittsburgh region’s clinics. by...
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold native, retired officer brings books, hope home to New Kensington
After seven years, Lillie Leonardi reached the point of having to grow or end her literary services and audio production business, Passages & Prose. She has chosen to grow, investing what she had left and bringing it home to New Kensington. “I wanted to bring it back here. Everything started...
Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to high
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to high, the health department announced Friday. Under CDC guidance, mask-wearing is recommended indoors in public regardless of vaccination status in counties with a high level of COVID-19.Butler, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties also have a high level, according to the CDC's map.The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days. During the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 2,691 new infections and 258 self-reported positive tests. Four more people died.
COVID-19 in Allegheny County: Cases are on the rise again
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, and new recommendations are being issued to combat the high community spread. "We want kids to stay in school this year, want them to have a terrific school year. And the best way to do it is to make sure that they're vaccinated," pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said. He said it's been a slow uptick for children to get the vaccine. Currently, kids 6 months and older can get the vaccine and all kids over 5 can get boosted. In Allegheny County, state data shows 37% of kids 5-9 are fully vaccinated,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS: Black youth taken on helicopter ride as they learn aeronautics, aviation
PITTSBURGH STUDENTS FLEW IN A HELICOPTER AS THEY LEARNED ABOUT AERONAUTICS AND AVIATION, JULY 27. On Wednesday, July 27, fifteen youths from the Pittsburgh area were taken to new heights. Literally. The students, who are part of the Schenley Heights Community Development Program, were taken on a helicopter excursion in...
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
11 Investigates: PPS teachers laid off with no warning due to ‘decreasing enrollment’
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of a new school year, furlough letters went out to some Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers. The union and teachers told 11 Investigates they were blindsided by these lay-offs, with no heads up that they were coming. WATCH the video above...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from UPMC St. Margaret, Shady Side Academy, Women's Business Network
Employees at UPMC St. Margaret gave a record-breaking $155,000 during July’s annual St. Margaret Foundation Employee Campaign to help fill in the gaps with hope for patients and employees in crisis at the hospital. “We didn’t know what to expect when we started the campaign,” said Foundation president Mary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
11 Investigates: Pittsburgh teachers blindsided by furlough notices
PITTSBURGH — Less than a month before the start of the school year, furlough notices went out to Pittsburgh Public School teachers, blindsiding the teachers and their union. “I felt kind of like — how do they wait until the end? It’s like you’re sentenced to death, but they wait until the end to tell you,” PPS teacher John Robertson, who was one of 31 teachers who received the furlough notices, said.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
WJAC TV
Johnstown native, McCort grad killed in crash involving Indiana Congresswoman
Johnstown, PA — The Johnstown and Bishop McCort communities are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson, who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash involving Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Thomson, who graduated from Bishop McCort in 2012, worked as a staffer for Rep. Walorski since last July.
Pittsburgh-based electric moped rental company Scoobi shutters operations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Scoobi Inc. has pulled its fleet of dozens of rentable electric mopeds from the city’s streets and has reportedly shuttered operations, according to Maria Montaño, the press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Montaño said Scoobi gave the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure...
Comments / 0