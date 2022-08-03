ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

PIX11

PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

The Mayor’s Mission and the Mess at Rikers

The U.S. criminal justice system is at a crossroads. After the killing of George Floyd, there were bipartisan calls to address the failures of a historically unequal justice system. Across the country, reform candidates won office for District Attorney, Judge, and Sheriff. But the pandemic era uptick in crime has brought backlash. The recent recall of San Francisco’s progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin is upheld as evidence of the decline of American support for justice reform, and one indicator that elected officials should slow their support for reforms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York

A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

NYC, States Target Illegal Cigarette Shipments

Photographs of illegal cigarettes delivered by the USPS. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix on Monday announced a settlement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) that implements robust measures to end the unlawful practice of mailing cigarettes into the United States by foreign shippers. The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by the City of New York and four state attorneys general alleging the USPS transported cigarettes in violation of a 2010 federal law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC

Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

