Read on www.otdowntown.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
Gotham Gazette
The Mayor’s Mission and the Mess at Rikers
The U.S. criminal justice system is at a crossroads. After the killing of George Floyd, there were bipartisan calls to address the failures of a historically unequal justice system. Across the country, reform candidates won office for District Attorney, Judge, and Sheriff. But the pandemic era uptick in crime has brought backlash. The recent recall of San Francisco’s progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin is upheld as evidence of the decline of American support for justice reform, and one indicator that elected officials should slow their support for reforms.
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
therealdeal.com
Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
A proposal by controversial developer David Levitan has residents of an East New York housing complex concerned. Levitan is planning two 14-story buildings to replace the two-story brick buildings of Arlington Village, City Limits reported. The property owner presented a plan for the modern, glass buildings to the community board in the fall and is planning to seek new zoning to build it.
The Jewish Press
CUNY Chancellor Stands Up NYC Council Meeting – But Jewish City Councilwoman Makes Sure To Get A Sit-Down
Imagine being in charge of an educational meeting, re-scheduling a hearing with city council members and dozens of students and faculty so that you could attend – and then not showing up, with no explanation. This is what took place when CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez had the New...
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
NYC wastewater shows link between cryptic COVID variants and worse phases of the pandemic
Steam rises from a sewer as a man crosses Sixth Avenue. Columbia University researchers identified coronavirus mutations that could be connected to higher cases, hospitalizations and deaths. [ more › ]
theforumnewsgroup.com
NYC, States Target Illegal Cigarette Shipments
Photographs of illegal cigarettes delivered by the USPS. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix on Monday announced a settlement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) that implements robust measures to end the unlawful practice of mailing cigarettes into the United States by foreign shippers. The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by the City of New York and four state attorneys general alleging the USPS transported cigarettes in violation of a 2010 federal law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
norwoodnews.org
Painters & Allied Trades Union to Conduct Three Apprentice Recruitment Drives in Aug & Sept
District Council 9, a chapter of the International Painters & Allied Trades Union, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that it will conduct three formal apprentice recruitment drives beginning Aug. 9. All three recruitment drives are being conducted at the union’s training center based in Long Island City in Queens.
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma Worsens
NYC's subways are losing their luster.(Elisank79/iStock) Having a car in 2022 is being considered less of a luxury and more of a consideration. It’s a luxury to be able to contemplate a car in 2022.
Comments / 1