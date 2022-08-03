City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons has announced his retirement, effective August 27, 2022, according to a statement released by the City. Chief Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years, and his service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. The statement notes that Parson's leadership guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations; and substantial development in both the City and Town of Ithaca. Chief Parson’s primary focus, according to the statement, has always been on fire prevention and public safety.

